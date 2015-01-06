 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Russian foreign minister Lavrov tries and fails to justify the invasion. This is your Monday evening Ukrainian invasion discussion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, complete failure to manufacture any casus belli.
Should have invested in a dwarf inbred Hapsburg trained by a priest that became a pope.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday? I'm more confused than the Waco Kid when he woke up from his hangover to see Sherriff Bart.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please tell me that sounds better in the original Russian, because it's stupid as all hell in English.

/Lavrov needs to pull a Molotov
//So we can name some resistance weaponry after him
///Or maybe abandoned armor?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?


Maybe if you don't know Russian
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give some Ivan Doe a Ukrainian passport and have him set fire to Parliament. Yes, it's a bit late now but at least you'll have a consistent story.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.


*cheers*
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?

Maybe if you don't know Russian


It makes sense if you're so far up your own asshole that you believe your own propaganda about how this isn't a war, it's a "special operation" to prevent a "real" war, which NATO was about to wage against Russia at any second if they could only have access to some Ukranian schools and hospitals and my aunt's apartment as their evil base of operations.

F*ck Lavrov, f*ck Putin, and f*ck anyone who chooses to associate with them.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge if confirmed:

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500952134937894912?t=7kTSZSVwMwPS5KMJxWBIqg&s=19
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Huge if confirmed:

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500952134937894912?t=7kTSZSVwMwPS5KMJxWBIqg&s=19


#Russian general was liquidated near #Kharkiv

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who took part in the second #Chechen war, the war in #Syria and the annexation of #Crimea, was killed in battles near Kharkiv. https://t.co/FzH7O1HVWf
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
just gonna leave this here
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

somedude210: somedude210: Huge if confirmed:

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500952134937894912?t=7kTSZSVwMwPS5KMJxWBIqg&s=19

#Russian general was liquidated near #Kharkiv

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who took part in the second #Chechen war, the war in #Syria and the annexation of #Crimea, was killed in battles near Kharkiv. https://t.co/FzH7O1HVWf


So, that's two of their generals killed then?   I thought we killed one earlier...like on Friday or Thursday?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: So, that's two of their generals killed then? I thought we killed one earlier...like on Friday or Thursday?


About six major commanders.
Depending on how you count assassins, seven.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh I see now, why didn't you say so the first time? Damn had us all worry and at each other's throats for almost two weeks now!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?


Is like, how do you decadent Americans say... to fight fire with fire?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

frkk. You.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: So, that's two of their generals killed then? I thought we killed one earlier...like on Friday or Thursday?

About six major commanders.
Depending on how you count assassins, seven.


Oh, well shiat...I didn't hear about the other five or six.   Do we know how many are lost on Ukraine's side?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, thanks for the rare correct use of the 'try and' construction.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?


He means a possible war against Russia starting from Ukraine, as in NATO invading Russia from Ukraine
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?


"Regrettably, it was necessary to destroy the village, in order to save it."

// teenager during Vietnam
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: somedude210: somedude210: Huge if confirmed:

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1500952134937894912?t=7kTSZSVwMwPS5KMJxWBIqg&s=19

#Russian general was liquidated near #Kharkiv

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, who took part in the second #Chechen war, the war in #Syria and the annexation of #Crimea, was killed in battles near Kharkiv. https://t.co/FzH7O1HVWf

So, that's two of their generals killed then?   I thought we killed one earlier...like on Friday or Thursday?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We we're worried that you might break it, so we broke it first."

That sounds like an excuse an argument between my 3- and 6-year-old might produce.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The goal of Russia's special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there.

By starting a war...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
5***

She's 5. I'm a great dad.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm telling y'all: the world would be a better place if we just set Putin up with a game of Civ VI.

I downloaded a ROM of Paper Mario with 4K textures, and I've been having so much fun that I haven't thought about invading Ukraine once.
imgix.kotaku.com.auView Full Size
 
Bazolar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.


That's good news!
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So I guess this means if you want to act unilaterally you better have the economy to withstand it and a military that can actually DO things.

So that leaves the US and China ?
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.


So sad imagining your parents making this trek at 70. War is awful.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The goal of Russia's special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That motherfarker looks like he's had so much vodka that he's turning into a potato.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really, I have no idea how Russia expects anyone to believe anything they say at this point.

And that goes double for any negotiations with Ukraine.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark the Russian government.

That's all I wanted to say.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/QuinnipiacPoll/status/1498383461320519680?s=20&t=u2T7Gip2FtJRUW4h1UmUEw

63% of Americans concerned Russia may use nuclear weapons; 7 out of 10 say U.S. troops should get involved if Russia invades a NATO country.
 
Juc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.


Tell her to say hi to Mayor McCheese for me.

Glad she made it out
 
Nidiot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.

So sad imagining your parents making this trek at 70. War is awful.


I would not want to be making this trek at 70.

F*ck Putin.
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just to join in the fun

"He was about to commit suicide, we had to kill him!"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"The goal of Russia's special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory"

When will the other UNSC members start responding to him exclusively with "Are you an idiot?"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The goal of the sanctions is to prevent any future collapse of the Russian economy.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bloomberg:

Crypto exchange Coinbase blocks more than 25 thousand wallets of Russian citizens due to sanctions.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: just gonna leave this here


I read part of it and left it there as well.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.

So sad imagining your parents making this trek at 70. War is awful.


War is awful. But intrepid 70 year old aunts are amazing.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In order to save the village we had to destroy it.        Actual Vietnam war quote.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanna get away?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Really, I have no idea how Russia expects anyone to believe anything they say at this point.

And that goes double for any negotiations with Ukraine.


You wouldn't believe the shiat some countries have tried to come up with yo justify invading other countries, lol
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I suck at photoshop, but this didn't take but a few seconds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Update on my aunt from Kyiv: in her 70s, at first didn't think she had it in her to get in the road with a single suitcase of possessions, but finally went to the train station a few days ago after sleeping in a bomb shelter for a week. She made it out to a friend in Ternopil just hours before rocket debris hit the Kyiv central station, then moved on to Lviv with a big group of refugees. She had told us that Lviv was quiet but tense, with defensive works visible everywhere, and swarms of refugees from all over the country. It sounds like she was staying in a shelter but didn't want to tell us.

Today we heard from her again for the first time in almost 3 days. She crossed the Polish border and has been on trains/buses/foot almost continuously. Couldn't reach us because her SIM card didn't work outside of Ukraine. She had contact info for a friend in Germany, and it sounds like authorities/volunteers managed to help her get there. She is now in Hamburg, very worn out, but safe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JessieL: "We had to start a war in Ukraine to prevent a possible war from starting in Ukraine"

Does it make more sense in Russian?


No it doesn't. No wonder Kirk wanted them all dead.
 
