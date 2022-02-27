 Skip to content
California legislation would name and categorize Heat Waves. Hot topic boils down to public safety   (cnn.com)
    More: Cool, Hyperthermia, Heat illness, heat illness, new legislation, statewide heat ranking system, highest elevation point, separate bills, heat waves  
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody stupid idea.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as dumb an idea as it was last week when we discussed this.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Remember heat wave Kobe? Those poor bastards."
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only two points at which this would really matter: when the heat is bad enough that the unhoused experience a spike in deaths, which a city could use as a point to open special services like cooling centers and extra shelters, and the temperature at which planes have difficulty taking off.

Not much else matters when you have AC.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Hot Topic named heat waves it would just be 'Marilyn Manson heat wave', 'Tool heat wave', etc.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: There's only two points at which this would really matter: when the heat is bad enough that the unhoused experience a spike in deaths, which a city could use as a point to open special services like cooling centers and extra shelters, and the temperature at which planes have difficulty taking off.

Not much else matters when you have AC.


There's also highway clean up crews, hiring surges for wellness check staff, rules for school sports, etc.
 
Katato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heatwave been faking me out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like they name hurricanes, Tristan and Deirdre and whatnot?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if they can use surf/Val speak.

Heatwave Gnarly
Heatwave Tubular
Heatwave fer-sure
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Named after porn stars?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds about right. I think we're ready for Heat Wave Brawndo: It's What Plants Crave.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Athens, Greece and Seville, Spain

ah yes, the two world leaders we should follow.
one where they need a crowbar to separate, oh you know it. and the other where we know they have a barber.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Peki: There's only two points at which this would really matter: when the heat is bad enough that the unhoused experience a spike in deaths, which a city could use as a point to open special services like cooling centers and extra shelters, and the temperature at which planes have difficulty taking off.

Not much else matters when you have AC.

There's also highway clean up crews, hiring surges for wellness check staff, rules for school sports, etc.


Fair, though AFAIK they already have rules for that around schools. Even when I was a kid, LAUSD would have shortened days once the temp passed a certain point.

I dunno about naming them though. That just reminds me of shiat like when two drops hit the ground and all the news channels go "STORM WATCH 2022."
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Land of fruits and nuts, indeed.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They already have names for them ...

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Naming hot days like it's something remarkable while living in a borderline uninhabitable desert is peak California.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: They already have names for them ...

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Naming hot days like it's something remarkable while living in a borderline uninhabitable desert is peak California.


🤨

Tell me you don't know California geography without telling me you don't know California geography.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peki: Trocadero: Peki: There's only two points at which this would really matter: when the heat is bad enough that the unhoused experience a spike in deaths, which a city could use as a point to open special services like cooling centers and extra shelters, and the temperature at which planes have difficulty taking off.

Not much else matters when you have AC.

There's also highway clean up crews, hiring surges for wellness check staff, rules for school sports, etc.

Fair, though AFAIK they already have rules for that around schools. Even when I was a kid, LAUSD would have shortened days once the temp passed a certain point.

I dunno about naming them though. That just reminds me of shiat like when two drops hit the ground and all the news channels go "STORM WATCH 2022."


STORMWATCH 2022!! With our live Mega Doppler 9000HD+!!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Peki: Flushing It All Away: They already have names for them ...

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Naming hot days like it's something remarkable while living in a borderline uninhabitable desert is peak California.

🤨

Tell me you don't know California geography without telling me you don't know California geography.


And yet all the scientists are saying the Bay Area and Palm Springs are converging on similar climates as the entire state becomes inhospitable to human life.

You can keep pretending like climate change isn't happening, or you can accept that California is going through a massive desertification.

Those 100+ days in the Bay Area aren't going to be news stories in another few years.

The March of Time continues!
 
woodjf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lady J: like they name hurricanes, Tristan and Deirdre and whatnot?


Those are names.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Peki: Flushing It All Away: They already have names for them ...

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Naming hot days like it's something remarkable while living in a borderline uninhabitable desert is peak California.

🤨

Tell me you don't know California geography without telling me you don't know California geography.

And yet all the scientists are saying the Bay Area and Palm Springs are converging on similar climates as the entire state becomes inhospitable to human life.

You can keep pretending like climate change isn't happening, or you can accept that California is going through a massive desertification.

Those 100+ days in the Bay Area aren't going to be news stories in another few years.

The March of Time continues!


Oh I'm aware climate change is here.

But it's not yet all desert. LA proper is still Mediterranean, and northern CA is still forests.

I was just doing the Fark thing where someone says something about California being all desert and Californians responding with "ackshually..."
 
