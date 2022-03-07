 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cave art proves Gamera existed
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Peanuts!  Get your Peanuts!
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ugh. Never mind. I was thinking of Mothra. Gamera is the one with Kenny the kid. The original Ken.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

2fardownthread: Ugh. Never mind. I was thinking of Mothra. Gamera is the one with Kenny the kid. The original Ken.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
Gamera is front row, far right.

Mothra is the band with all the hit singles with the chicks harmonizing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, there's two options here, hidebound archaeologists.

Either humans were here earlier and saw some of the extinct megafauna with their own two beady human eyes; OR the extinct megafauna didn't go extinct quite as fast as previously thought, and there was more of it around later.

We know now that the Channel Island mastodon was here until 3000 years ago, and the giant ground sloth may have been preserved in small relict populations here and there in Amazonia until the Incan Empire; so why not, you know?
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's really neat. Filled with turtle meat.
The Gamera Song, MST3K
Youtube fXkMfyjo7PU
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought it was pretty well established that many of the mammals with which we're familiar today grew to enormous proportions due to the richer oxygen concentration in the atmosphere.
 
BigMax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Ugh. Never mind. I was thinking of Mothra. Gamera is the one with Kenny the kid. The original Ken.


Perhaps you were thinking of Ganesha. 
The Simpsons - Hey Ganesha, want a peanut?
Youtube pB26I3Vyar0
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Painting by Kenny
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought it was pretty well established that many of the mammals with which we're familiar today grew to enormous proportions due to the richer oxygen concentration in the atmosphere.


You're confusing mammals with insects and the Carboniferous with the Eocene, but thanks for playing.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I mean, there's two options here, hidebound archaeologists.

Either humans were here earlier and saw some of the extinct megafauna with their own two beady human eyes; OR the extinct megafauna didn't go extinct quite as fast as previously thought, and there was more of it around later.

We know now that the Channel Island mastodon was here until 3000 years ago, and the giant ground sloth may have been preserved in small relict populations here and there in Amazonia until the Incan Empire; so why not, you know?


I don't think it's that they don't think there were humans around the Americas that long ago, it's that the paintings are so well preserved despite pretty much being out in the open and unprotected that it's more likely to be much more recent than when the megafauna mostly died out.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 500x346] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Gyrfalcon: I mean, there's two options here, hidebound archaeologists.

Either humans were here earlier and saw some of the extinct megafauna with their own two beady human eyes; OR the extinct megafauna didn't go extinct quite as fast as previously thought, and there was more of it around later.

We know now that the Channel Island mastodon was here until 3000 years ago, and the giant ground sloth may have been preserved in small relict populations here and there in Amazonia until the Incan Empire; so why not, you know?

I don't think it's that they don't think there were humans around the Americas that long ago, it's that the paintings are so well preserved despite pretty much being out in the open and unprotected that it's more likely to be much more recent than when the megafauna mostly died out.


Yeah, but like I said, it's not as if it isn't known that at least some animals weren't around longer than 12,000 years ago. It isn't like 12,000 BCE, humans showed up *MAGIC* all the megafauna disappeared in a year or two. Some survived, and for quite a while, it now appears. What this may mean is a revision of the extinction rate, at least in South America.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: [i.pinimg.com image 735x384]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ragin' Asian: I thought it was pretty well established that many of the mammals with which we're familiar today grew to enormous proportions due to the richer oxygen concentration in the atmosphere.

You're confusing mammals with insects and the Carboniferous with the Eocene, but thanks for playing.


I freely admit if I'm mistaken.

Also, you sound like you're fun at parties.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see why they drove that thing to extinction.  A fart that big must smell horrifically bad.  Probably compelled to hunt them down just so they could take a deep breath without gagging.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe they were just regular size animals, and this is just the caveman version of "You should have seen the one that got away".
 
EL EM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If that's a capybara, South America was clearly populated by Homo Floriensis. 🙄
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Either humans were here earlier and saw some of the extinct megafauna with their own two beady human eyes; OR the extinct megafauna didn't go extinct quite as fast as previously thought, and there was more of it around later.


OR the paintings were not done by humans art all, but were self-portriats by the creatures themselves.

OR

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cave of Forgotten Dreams Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD
Youtube qfJfRx2IAYo
 
