Headline of the Month January 2022

(NJ.com) Well a p-bomb is totally not what Subby thought it would be. And that is good advice
    Marriage, Dear Amy, Gwyneth Paltrow, Monogamy, polyamorous relationships  
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Disappointed it has nothing to do with P-Funk either
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did they tell you they were vegan CrossFit enthusiasts who invest in crypto while they were at it?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shame on them - Trying to get his mom to subscribe to their OnlyFans channels.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have it stuff with your daughter in law. Odds are she's possibly into it.
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Did they tell you they were vegan CrossFit enthusiasts who invest in crypto while they were at it?


I also heard they live in Brooklyn
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Have it stuff with your daughter in law. Odds are she's possibly into it.


Butt stuff...
 
buster_v
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why would you share ANYTHING about your sex life with your parents?

Consent, people.  If I don't want to know something and you tell me - that's nonconsensual and it's not okay.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Did they tell you they were vegan CrossFit enthusiasts who invest in crypto while they were at it?


You forgot antivax.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Representative of the unwashed masses: Have it stuff with your daughter in law. Odds are she's possibly into it.

Butt stuff...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have that DVD. bookmarked YouTube video.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It works well until she decides he's better than you than more than that one thing.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's better than a "s-bomb" (AKA Cleveland Steamer)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Three or more incomes is a good way to afford a house in this market.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They tell us that this lifestyle is becoming more common.

It is on PornHub, but outside of that, I think it's still not that common.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Son and Daughter-in-law communicate openly and honestly with each other. I'm very concerned about that.  I was taught that pretending you are a wholesome christian even if you have to lie and deceive others is paramount.  What should I do?
 
boozehat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Three or more incomes is a good way to afford a house in this market.


It's a legal nightmare.

In the US, the separation of assets with multiple spouse's is a disaster.... which is why only 2 people* can be married.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, too poor for a lawyer? Too lazy? Some visa/residency fraud going down? Divorce paperwork delayed due to Covid? Kids these days, fech!
 
berylman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the Gap Band. I had no idea this was about polyamory
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 17lkdqoLt44
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm just here for the Gap Band. I had no idea this was about polyamory
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/17lkdqoLt44]


Outkast - B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) (Official HD Video)
Youtube lVehcuJXe6I
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buster_v: Why would you share ANYTHING about your sex life with your parents?


Best case scenario is that they won't get it.  Worst case scenario is they totally get it.
Jeffrey (1995) Edited Part 5 of 9
Youtube wdx7ozHsFLc
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As long as no one drops an H-bomb it's cool.

/Not looking at any one in Putincular.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know it can be a big deal for some, but not being significant to p<0.05 isn't as big as a deal as it used to be.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: They tell us that this lifestyle is becoming more common.

It is on PornHub, but outside of that, I think it's still not that common.


I have not been acquainted with all that many people that have tried this, but everyone that has tried it saw the prime relationship collapse and result in divorce.  One set featured the woman later marrying the side-guy, and then they too got divorced later.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x530]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's wrong with loving parrots?
 
buntz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the old joke:  if I want to disappoint 2 people at once I'll have dinner with my parents!

/yes, I know, Polyamorous is not the same as a threesome
 
englaja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: They tell us that this lifestyle is becoming more common.

It is on PornHub, but outside of that, I think it's still not that common.


I always get odd looks and comments of "ooh a throuple" when my living situation comes up (wife's sister lives with us). But they're wrong.

Believe me, I've been barking up that tree for a while, and if the squirrel hasn't come down to play yet it ain't likely to.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
shaunphilly.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like what you need when the centipedes get out of control.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
with a nod to jim32rr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
