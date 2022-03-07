 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man breaks Guinness World Record by spinning set of poi balls 83 times in one minute. In other news, there's a World Record for spinning set of poi balls   (upi.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Guinness World Records, Leaning Tower of Pisa, David Rush, Guinness World Record, Twin Galaxies, STEM education, English-language films, previous record  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though I had the testicular fortitude to attempt breaking the Poi Ball record, turns out I didn't have the starchy Polynesian taro root paste for it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Though I had the testicular fortitude to attempt breaking the Poi Ball record, turns out I didn't have the starchy Polynesian taro root paste for it.


We can send you some if you want

There is also an instant form, just add water.

/ kind of expensive though
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went on the Hawaiian Diet and I came down with a bad case of poi balls.  Let's just say it huli huli hurt.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I google up Poi balls, am I gonna get a call from HR?
 
olorin604
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If I google up Poi balls, am I gonna get a call from HR?


Yah but you will probably get a world record out of it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, Guinness just hands out records for anything these days. It's not like the old days where two fat twins on motorcycles were world record holders. Wait...

The book must be about the size of a set of encyclopedias.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In yet other news, I had to Google because I had no freakin' idea what poi balls are.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: In yet other news, I had to Google because I had no freakin' idea what poi balls are.


Same here.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a poi ball once, at a potluck. Poi is disgusting. Brownish purple slop that would gag a maggot. Wadding rice with it does not improve it. When you are very very bad, and go to hell, lunch is always poi ball, and you can't even wish you were dead because you already are.  And somebody already drank all the rum.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't even know what poi balls are.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'I have balls, Greg, Can you spin my balls,?'
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: In yet other news, I had to Google because I had no freakin' idea what poi balls are.


Me too, I guess this:

media-amazon.comView Full Size

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago, a nonprofit board I'm on was looking at trying to set a Guinness record at an event. It was going to be $10k to apply based on affidavits from witnesses (which may or may not be accepted), or $40k for a representative to come out to the event to certify it. What you were really buying was the right to use the Guinness name in association with the event.

So, turns out it's just a marketing scheme. What. A. Shock.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A few years ago, a nonprofit board I'm on was looking at trying to set a Guinness record at an event. It was going to be $10k to apply based on affidavits from witnesses (which may or may not be accepted), or $40k for a representative to come out to the event to certify it. What you were really buying was the right to use the Guinness name in association with the event.

So, turns out it's just a marketing scheme. What. A. Shock.


It's a beer company, man.   The "Book of World Records" has never once been anything other than a marketing scheme.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rent Party: If I google up Poi balls, am I gonna get a call from HR?


You will if you Google Thai balls. Believe me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Big deal. What's the record for longest time chewing a piece of gum?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is now.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Make something up.  Then do it slightly "better".  World Record!
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education,

That's an odd way to spell Attention Whore.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, guys in Hawaii do often get hot and sweaty down there.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CSB/ Poi balls. Cue the awkward kid PTSD. I learned to use those in a Hawaiian/Tahitian/Maori dance class as a kid and my total lack of coordination ensured that they whacked me in the face on a regular basis. I did manage to get them to not kill me or those standing near me and usually work the way they were intended but it was not worth the effort. Poi balls, not even once.
 
berylman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guinness needs to permanently ban this David Rush guy because he apparently has nothing better to do than set records that are completely obscure or unimportant. 200+ of them.
 
