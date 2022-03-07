 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The new KGB is stabbing the old KGB in the back over the invasion of Ukraine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.. Maybe Pooty will slip on his tea soon..
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putin's Russian, whistle blows you!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: In Putin's Russian, whistle blows you!


That doesn't sound all that bad.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone remember the last time the new KGB tried to stop the old KGB from doing its thing?

/Litvenenko
//The OG Polonium T
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022


Oh...well, no hard feelings on the Chechens, I'm sure.

/I still always felt like the Boston Marathon bombers Chechen connection was an odd one
//I wouldn't be surprised if decades from now we find out that the Tsarnaevs were FSB trained (via Chechen cutouts)
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LetThemFight.jpg
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022


With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.


Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB. I once mentioned the "KGB" -- a reflex, I guess -- to a young Russian business acquaintance a few years ago. He looked puzzled and then laughed when he realized that I was referring to the now-FSB.

It was then that I felt very old.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.


Is it really a "world war" if it's everyone against Russia?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send Putin a box of sunflower seeds, Ukraine will be his grave.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022


I'm still confused as to who is on who's side with the Chechens.  Last I remember, the Russians were beating the shiat out of them; I presume that this particular Chechen leader was one of the natives hired by the Russians to do said shiat beating?

/I remember a mid-90s anecdote where Chechen representatives did a dog & pony show in Wisconsin, bragging about how they helped "your German brethren during WWII."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.


Most of what I have read is Kadyrov wants Putin to be MORE brutal.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.


Anti-Assad rebels in Syria are also chomping at the bit.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.


Oh god, that would be karmic righteousness since he only got into power by killing Chechens and they'd be his undoing
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.


That; all of a sudden you have Chechens, Kazaks, Georgians and Belarussians into open conflict with Russia.  Putin thinks he's in a hard place now...
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Most of what I have read is Kadyrov wants Putin to be MORE brutal.


Ah yes, the famous peanut gallery telling Putin how to fight a war...from the comfort of their offices with no backlash.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

I'm still confused as to who is on who's side with the Chechens.  Last I remember, the Russians were beating the shiat out of them; I presume that this particular Chechen leader was one of the natives hired by the Russians to do said shiat beating?

/I remember a mid-90s anecdote where Chechen representatives did a dog & pony show in Wisconsin, bragging about how they helped "your German brethren during WWII."


In the run up to, and the aftermath after, the Second Chechen War, it was pretty well known secret that the FSB infiltrated extreme Chechen groups to get them to commit heinous terrorist acts as a means to implement more domestic crackdowns on the Russian people in general (and to cause even more terror on innocent civilians). That's when you get the Theater hostage taking, the Beslan School hostage taking and another "terrorist attack" by Chechen terrorist cells (that were almost certainly trained and operated by FSB agents/assets). That was part of what Litvenenko warned about, that almost all modern terrorist attacks have Russian involvement because that is the KGB/FSBs real talent (see the Russian Apartment bombings in 99)
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: In Putin's Russian, whistle blows you!


Well... that's one way to wet your whistle!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Again, how close are we to seeing Russia Calvary Charging at the Ukrainians while riding 18 year old horses.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.


Chechens could use it as opportunity to grab some land for themselves.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not seeing a problem here.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Rwa2play: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

With a very fine pinch of salt:

If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Most of what I have read is Kadyrov wants Putin to be MORE brutal.


He's already bombing hospitals and killing civilians, including children... it can't get much worse without going nuclear
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this the same FSB report that we've already gone over or has a second "We're Farked" report hit the Kremlin?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Times are money grubbing pieces of sh*t.
Here's the original Twitter thread....and it's FREE!

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1500301348780199937
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Again, how close are we to seeing Russia Calvary Charging at the Ukrainians while riding 18 year old horses.


That sounds like a bad Civilization mod.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Again, how close are we to seeing Russia Calvary Charging at the Ukrainians while riding 18 year old horses.


Depends on when they run out of Ladas.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 487x245]

The Times are money grubbing pieces of sh*t.
Here's the original Twitter thread....and it's FREE!

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1500301348780199937


And that answers my question, thank you!
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Is this the same FSB report that we've already gone over or has a second "We're Farked" report hit the Kremlin?


same one I think.
Putin's whole war is dildos. I hope the russians figure out what's going on and stop showing up for the war.
 
red230
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 480x360]


Pay him, pay that man his money.

How, the Ruble has crashed?

.......
 
Veloram
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Myrdinn: If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.

Is it really a "world war" if it's everyone against Russia?


It just stipulates that it involves many large countries, not that the sides are even
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Real?
Propaganda/Disinfo?
No way to tell?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Good.. Maybe Pooty will slip on his tea soon..


More than likely he'll be assassinated and some poor idiots will be blamed.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Myrdinn: If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.

Is it really a "world war" if it's everyone against Russia?


1 vs 194
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aww it may look bad, but they'll all get together, throw a couple of children on the barbee and talk it out.  It'll be fine.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cues meme
Meat the NewSauce inane Asta Old sauce
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: In Putin's Russian, whistle blows you!

That doesn't sound all that bad.


The whistle has a tiny knife hidden inside it, and because it's Russian issue, it's ill-maintained and rusty.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Real?
Propaganda/Disinfo?
No way to tell?


Well, it is very Russian. You don't waste our time trusting it, or even trying very hard to find out if it's true. Why waste the time? If it's not true, you didn't waste time verifying something like this putting everyone in danger. If it is true they didn't want your help anyway, and would get pissed at you making waves.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Myrdinn: If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.

Is it really a "world war" if it's everyone against Russia?


You get enough countries involved, why not?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's self-defense.  In the Russian mindset, an autocrat who rules by divine right is necessary to stave off chaos, and Putin's strongman veneer is the proof that he has that divine right.  He can't be seen as weak or wrong or he'll fall.  So he has to pin all blame on the layer below him.  The FSB doesn't want to be his sacrificial goat.

Also, I think I found the Nazis that Putin keeps going on about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

red230: hugram: [Fark user image 480x360]

Pay him, pay that man his money.

How, the Ruble has crashed?

.......


currently sitting at about 0.7 of a US penny. it was down to 0.65 at one point earlier today.
It's not doing great. it lost about half of its value in the past several weeks.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: In Putin's Russian, whistle blows you!

That doesn't sound all that bad.


Depends on the whistle honestly.  Steam? Dog?  Referee?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Again, how close are we to seeing Russia Calvary Charging at the Ukrainians while riding 18 year old horses.


Have you read Babel's Red Calvary. Written during the civil war after the Oct. Revolution.
Good read.shows how base life was in Ukraine circa1923ish. Brutal especially because no one seems to notice how bad t all was. Babel was. A hero of the Revolution until the 1930s when Stalin had him liquidated in one of his purges.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Myrdinn: If true, if the Chechens open up a second front against Russia, Putin could be farked even worse.

Any second front pretty much invites Georgia and Belarusian elements to start their own clearance acts.
Not to mention issues in Kazakhstan.

Is it really a "world war" if it's everyone against Russia?


Well militarily speaking it's referred to as a "pig pile" but that doesn't really carry the same panache in the history books.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Good.. Maybe Pooty will slip on his tea soon..


Capt. Marko Ramius to the white courtesy phone please.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: GardenWeasel: Just below that in the Twitter feed:

The letter said that Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and an ally of Putin, was on the verge of outright conflict with the Russians after his "hit squad", sent to kill President Zelensky, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces

- The Times (@thetimes) March 7, 2022

I'm still confused as to who is on who's side with the Chechens.  Last I remember, the Russians were beating the shiat out of them; I presume that this particular Chechen leader was one of the natives hired by the Russians to do said shiat beating?

/I remember a mid-90s anecdote where Chechen representatives did a dog & pony show in Wisconsin, bragging about how they helped "your German brethren during WWII."


They found a strongman that could be bought to keep the rest in line for some money and power.

I wonder what happens if the money starts to go dry?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 487x245]

The Times are money grubbing pieces of sh*t.
Here's the original Twitter thread....and it's FREE!

https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1500301348780199937

I have hardly slept at all these days, at work at almost all times, I have brain-fog. Maybe from overworking, but I feel like I am in a surreal world

.

You too, Vanya? And I don't even live in Russia.
 
