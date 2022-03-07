 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Philippines raises age of consent from Matt Gaetz to Prince Andrew   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Rape, minimum age of sexual consent, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, sexual abuse, Age of consent, collective efforts, rape victims, Sexual intercourse  
463 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 4:35 PM (18 minutes ago)



11 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, there goes the GOP "diplomacy mission" scheduled for spring break...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*cringe*
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HOTY. Book it. Done.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
great, who wants a single Delta ticket to Francisco Bangoy International Airport ?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
slowly creeping toward Leonardo DiCaprio territory
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I spent a lot of time blacked out drunk in and around Subic Bay.  I never really liked it, primarily because of stuff like this.   Sailors are some skeezy mofos, but sometimes it was like "Dude, she's 11.  Not *an* 11.  Just 11."

There was a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth when they closed that base.  I was glad when they did.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gaetz ... check
Andrew ... check
DiCaprio ... check

Still too old for Biden to sniff tho.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jordie Jordon inconsolable.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nice headline.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was wondering why that Q farker moved to Arizona?(◠‿◕)
 
