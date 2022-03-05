 Skip to content
(Neatorama)   Be on the look out for Joe Pesci   (neatorama.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Crime, Theft, Criminal law, 2000s music groups, white cardboard box, Robbery, The Central, box  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, we all want to get some head, but that's ridiculous.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some Farker heard he could get a little head?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's one way to get a head in life.
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joe Pesci - Wise Guy (Official Rap Music Video) *FULL
Youtube gqn3NhlqoeA
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shroom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People are really loosing their heads over the current troubles, that's three boxes now.
 
Road_King
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

shroom: [Fark user image 500x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me to it.

/What's in the box?
//WHATS IN THE BOX?
///slashies!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could have been worse...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A lot of holes in the desert, and a lot of problems are buried in those holes. But you gotta do it right. I mean, you gotta have the hole already dug before you show up with a package in the trunk. Otherwise, you're talking about a half-hour to forty-five minutes worth of digging. And who knows who's gonna come along in that time? Pretty soon, you gotta dig a few more holes. You could be there all farkin' night.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of our electricians used to try to gross out delivery drivers by showing them cadaver heads at the local eye institute back in the day.  Good times.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok now I have smooth criminal playing in my mind, thanks subby
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shroom: [Fark user image image 500x253]


Came here to post 
What was in the Box - Seven
Youtube lHpHxLZReiI
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phedex: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gqn3NhlqoeA]


Joe Pesci - If It Doesn't Snow This Christmas 🎄
Youtube hawOAtZcW9o
 
Truthman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this had been three years ago I'd be wondering if one of those heads belonged to my best friend. He died April 2, 2019 in Pueblo, CO and had stated that he wanted his body to be donated to science. Six months later his ashes were interred at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.
 
phedex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: phedex: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gqn3NhlqoeA]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hawOAtZcW9o?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I remember laughing my ass off in college when my roomate picked that cd up while we were out;  5 minutes into the ride home we were laughing so hard my ribs hurt!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mr. Hitman - 8 Heads in a Duffelbag
Youtube y2R1cyNb3Ms
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ernie : Okay, let's review: you've got a Hugo, a Little Joey, a Frank, a bad Stu...
Tommy Spinelli : No, bad Frank.
Ernie : That's what I said.
Tommy Spinelli : No you didn't. You said bad Stu. Stu was just so-so.
Ernie : No, sir, I said a so-so Stu.
Tommy Spinelli : You did not. You said bad Stu!
Ernie : Yes I did and everybody heard! I said a so-so Stu!
Tommy Spinelli : You said bad Stu!
Ernie : I know the names and you don't...
[Arguing continues]
Steve : Would you two stop it, goddammit! These are not baseball cards we're talking about here. These are heads! Human beings' heads!
 
