 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(WTRF Wheeling)   Actual headline: Man gets harpoon stuck in his penis because he allegedly didn't make his wife dinner   (wtrf.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, Chanita Kuedrum shot Boonchuey Mooseeton, Broadsheet, Daily Star, The Star, Tabloid, Man, penis, Gender  
•       •       •

931 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Insert "Moby Dick" joke here.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have had incredible skill to hit something so small
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I bet he freaking makes her dinner next time!!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it that you can do with a harpoon while saving the whales?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's now a Phuket short order cook.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now I'm confused. Is he her chum or not?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living with Karen.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thar she won't blow!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sister once speared my Mooseeton.  it was quite nasti.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in all fairness, he's an incredible cook
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jabbed and twisted while inserted. But still didn't go to hospital until the next day.

That is drunk.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I HATE when that happens.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to leave a Harpo Marks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Dmitri Ravinoff...
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The harpoon means he won't get near her poon any time soon.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was married to a Scottish lady!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Insert "Moby Dick" joke here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC Lars - Ahab [Official Music Video]
Youtube al5-bU8DUAg
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things you don't want in your penis fir $1,000, Alex.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is, if that ever happened to me, just call me whale dick.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[don't act like you're not impressed]
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot through the heart dick
And you're to blame
Darlin', you give love a bad name.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STUCK IN PENIS =/= INSERTION.


/ it is an important difference... !.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Philosopher_King: Jabbed and twisted while inserted. But still didn't go to hospital until the next day.

That is drunk.


17 stitches is a lot too, unless they put them in really close together.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: The_Philosopher_King: Jabbed and twisted while inserted. But still didn't go to hospital until the next day.

That is drunk.

17 stitches is a lot too, unless they put them in really close together.


The 5 staples weren't enough.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me splitdick
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: The_Philosopher_King: Jabbed and twisted while inserted. But still didn't go to hospital until the next day.

That is drunk.

17 stitches is a lot too, unless they put them in really close together.


Yeah but when he gets excited it turns into a suitcase...
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WTP 2: STUCK IN PENIS =/= INSERTION.


/ it is an important difference... !.


Technically... it can't be stuck in the penis without insertion first.

/the best kind of correct.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, now I'm confused. Is he her chum or not?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Call me Impaled. Some days ago - never mind how long precisely - having some money in my purse, and an offer of Happy Hour on shore, I thought I would carouse about a little and then head home to see the oddity part of the world.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never give your wife a harpoon for her birthday.
Especially  if she asks for one.
 
smokewon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's nothing. Mine takes 169 stitches.

/Don't ask
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like SHE was the one from Nantucket....

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A AA AAA (Vine)
Youtube V-T3f4ukgOk
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TFA: "Boonchuey has decided to stay away from home until his wife cools down."

Dude, if she is still mad after spearing your junk and giving it a twist, it might not be a good idea to ever come home.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She pulled her harpoon out of her dirty red bandana...
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was that hard poon or harpoon? Wasn't Florida, surprised.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.