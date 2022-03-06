 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Lesser Bond villain slain during battle in eastern Ukraine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who is the worst Bond villain? I have to go with the guy from Die Another Day. The Korean who had a procedure that turned him into a foppish white guy.

The film actually started out pretty good, with Bond getting captured and tortured during the opening credits (ok, it was to a techno Madonna song and that was terrible. It could have used a hard rock song).

And he escapes, checks into a hotel, has some vodka and shaves. Once we get to the invisible car and the aforementioned race-changing villain, it goes down hill.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Christopher Walken in a View to a Kill wasn't the worst character ever but Walken was genetically engineered to be a Bond villain and just seemed wasted.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Russian separatist warlord who led Neo-Nazi 'Sparta' mob is shot dead during battle in eastern Ukraine town in fresh blow to Putin's floundering invasion

akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size


/But I thought the Ukrainians were Nazis!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well Putin did say he wanted to get nazis out of Ukraine, so this must please him, yes?
 
spleef420
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Much like Iraq/Afghanistan, there's no shortage of #2 guys. It's like those lizards that release and regrow their tails.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well Putin promised nazis would be killed...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'He was mortally wounded while ensuring the exit of civilians.
''Sparta' covered the evacuation of civilians, mostly women and children. The Nazis opened fire on them...

So "Sparta" was shooting at what they presumed were unarmed civilians, who then took offense at being shot at, and promptly shot this a$$hole dead.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash: Well Putin did say he wanted to get nazis out of Ukraine, so this must please him, yes?

[TWOBUTTONS.JPG]
 
fat boy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'He was mortally wounded while ensuring the exit of civilians."

pretty sure they meant execution, not exit
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: Who is the worst Bond villain?


So soon do people forget that Octopussy exists.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 393x533]

[i.etsystatic.com image 425x198]


Lesser Bond villian?  hardly.  more like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome, Mr. Bond
"Why are we in a Motel 6 room?"
Yes.  You see, my lair is being renovated.  Millions in renovation
"Your cat appears dead or maybe stuffed"
Merely resting, Mr. Bond.  Pining for the fiords.
"Why am I here?  To get you some ice, perchance?"
Ha!  Are you ready to meet your doom?
"Sure"
Certainly, Mr. Bond.  Any moment, 200 soldiers will storm this room.  If I were you, I'd kill myself right now.
:"I'd rather wait."
Really Mr. Bond?  My soldiers weapons are painful, yet powerful.  They're probably outside that very door.  You should kill yourself to deny me a victory
"I had about enough of this Big Liar.  There are no soldiers.  You cat is a stuffed toy and you have no lair.
You win this one, Bond.  But my rocket chair will allow me a swift egress.
"Big Liar..."
Can't hear you.  Rockets!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He reminds me of the dude that Owen Wilson shot at the end of "Behind Enemy Lines".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So we're suddenly trusting the Daily Fail because they're now saying things we like? Pics or it didn't happen.

/ It's still a completely unreliable source.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 393x533]

[i.etsystatic.com image 425x198]


Damn you! I was thinking of that! He must have just gotten off his shift at Fridays.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: Mugato: Who is the worst Bond villain?

So soon do people forget that Octopussy exists.


I have pretty forgot Octopussy, definitely the villain.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...shame...
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: Christopher Walken in a View to a Kill wasn't the worst character ever but Walken was genetically engineered to be a Bond villain and just seemed wasted.


Walken laughs as he falls to his death which makes him one of my favorite villains.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 393x533]

[i.etsystatic.com image 425x198]


I only see 11 pieces of flair there.
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given the source, I doubt the existence of all of the following: this Zhoga guy, a military unit called "Sparta Battalion", a place called Donetsk, and the countries of Ukraine and Russia.
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice. Can Russia send in the Night Wolves next?
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SMB2811: So we're suddenly trusting the Daily Fail because they're now saying things we like? Pics or it didn't happen.

/ It's still a completely unreliable source.


A google search that takes less than your post would show you that plenty of reliable sources confirm it.
 
