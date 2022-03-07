 Skip to content
(The Irish Times)   This is the body of Christ, which I will ram through the gates of the Russian embassy. Amen   (irishtimes.com) divider line
    Russia, part of a protest, gates of the Russian embassy, large truck, Russian Orthodox Church, Irish language, Republic of Ireland  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or what? You'll threaten the Irish?
Because I'd really love to see Russia try and attack Ireland.
No really. Go on. Invade Ireland. You'll totally win.
Just ask the UK.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was very wrong and he shouldn't have done. But, accidents happen. No harm done really.

Trying to help the poor trapped Russian fella really, not his fault the kind gesture was lost in translation
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that gives a new meaning to the term Paddy Wagon.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the Russians to try and intimidate Ireland.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: nice country you've got there, be a shame if something....hey, what are you...stop that! HEY! (explosions) (gunfire) [SIGNAL LOST]
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: How dare you violate International Law so blatantly!

Rest of World: Oh wait, you're serious?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia doesn't like having it's turf invaded? Imagine that, guess who else doesn't like having their turf invaded? Ukraine.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was arrested. Fine paid by others and free drinks for life.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Simply the Best."
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.

He is just trying to help, and the Man is keeping him down.

This might be the most Irish cop thing ever, though.

The arresting garda said to him: "I have to arrest you now unfortunately for dangerous driving."

They aught to clamp the truck right where it sits.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those walls need more graffiti.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I think that gives a new meaning to the term Paddy Wagon.


Potato's In the Paddy Wagon
Youtube cWguMB-hWZQ


I for one welcome the start of the Potato Wars
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go on, Russia.  fark with the Irish.  Your garbage slipshod invasion of Ukraine will turn into an object lesson in roadside fertilizer bombs.  You gon' learn ALL ABOUT insurgency.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart, he made sure to never actually go into the embassy compound himself.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ram gate, not Ram Ranch
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such National Pride ....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irish know a good damn bit about being an occupied country so its nice that they put the world on notice that what Russia is doing is completely wrong on every level.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, not even the Roman empire attacked Ireland. They just pretended it didn't exist, and walled off Scotland to keep the celts out.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Such National Pride ....[Fark user image 850x278]


The dude was driving the Eucharist delivery truck, man.   The only thing that is going to happen is the priests are going to have to use Wonder Bread for a bit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"He said to everyone: I want to destroy this gate. He made sure everyone was out of the way. He was conscious of safety," said Mr Ryz."

An Irish hooligan who's conscientious when protesting an occupying force. The world has gone nuts.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Simply the Best"
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rent Party: They aught to clamp the truck right where it sits.


"Sorry guys, we have to do an investigation into what exactly happened here. It's going to be a few weeks."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's a brave man. The most I considered doing was throwing a bottle of beer (and only beer) with a rag in it into the Russian compound on Charlotte Street.

I decided against it, in part because:

1. It would fall to locally-engaged staff to clean up the mess.

2. I already sent the price of a rifle to Kyiv.
 
perigee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Rent Party: They aught to clamp the truck right where it sits.

"Sorry guys, we have to do an investigation into what exactly happened here. It's going to be a few weeks."


It is a crime scene, after all.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Mr Wisley then exited the vehicle and handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

"I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.:

Perfection.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ""I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.

He is just trying to help, and the Man is keeping him down.

This might be the most Irish cop thing ever, though.

The arresting garda said to him: "I have to arrest you now unfortunately for dangerous driving."

They aught to clamp the truck right where it sits.


"Active Crime Scene Investigation.  Sorry, Ivan, procedure and whatnot."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ireland just hosted100 Ukraine families.   Russian plans to nuke Ireland were being made in that Dublin compound.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "He said to everyone: I want to destroy this gate. He made sure everyone was out of the way. He was conscious of safety," said Mr Ryz."

An Irish hooligan who's conscientious when protesting an occupying force. The world has gone nuts.


The power of Christ compelled him!
 
lefty248
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, I never thought that I would say this, however this is one thing I can agree with this christian on.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Or what? You'll threaten the Irish?
Because I'd really love to see Russia try and attack Ireland.
No really. Go on. Invade Ireland. You'll totally win.
Just ask the UK.


Ireland is WAY too close to Finnish.  I'm not even going to fark with Ireland.  I'd rather headbutt Russian ICBMs on livestream.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: "Mr Wisley then exited the vehicle and handed out photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

"I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.:

Perfection.


And here was the Russian Embassy's Weeners:

"The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions," the spokeswoman said.

Uh huh... "Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty." -Joseph Goebbels
 
angryjd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://memegenerator.net/instance/61685696/chris-rock-meme-im-not-saying-its-right-but-i-understand
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowjack: And here was the Russian Embassy's Weeners:


Sometimes the filter just nails it perfectly.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "I just done this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland," he said.


[Fark user image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


So, everyone should assume that he mined the fark out of their driveway before the police showed up.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Or what? You'll threaten the Irish?
Because I'd really love to see Russia try and attack Ireland.
No really. Go on. Invade Ireland. You'll totally win.
Just ask the UK.


I'm not sure any of Russias boats would survive the trip, much less the landing.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Or what? You'll threaten the Irish?
Because I'd really love to see Russia try and attack Ireland.
No really. Go on. Invade Ireland. You'll totally win.
Just ask the UK.


About as likely to be successful as invading Afghanistan.
 
