Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(NBC Washington)   Let's watch as a Russian government charter flight lands at Dulles Airport to pick up a planeload of Russian operatives who are being required to leave the country. No, not GOP officials. At least, not on this flight   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Federal government of the United States, Russian government charter flight, Washington, D.C., United Nations, State Department, President of the United States, United Airlines, Russian planes  
•       •       •

1582 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 3:25 PM (1 hour ago)



40 Comments
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised republican Ron Johnson and the rest of the gang of 8 republicans that celebrated July 4 in Moscow are not wishing them a tearful good bye.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Letting the Russian operatives go home to Russia?  OK, I guess I'm cool with that.

Sending out one or more planeloads of Republican officeholders overseas?  Only if they go on unmodified Boeing 737-MAX's.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Surprised republican Ron Johnson and the rest of the gang of 8 republicans that celebrated July 4 in Moscow are not wishing them a tearful good bye.
[Fark user image 425x452]


They will give a tearful goodbye only if/when *the money* goes home, NOT the people.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the GOP built up a warchest.  It's going to be a long dry spell between now and November.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Russian flight leaving with a planeload of Republicans would be cause for celebration.

This is (shrug)
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.


You mean when he let the Bin Laden family leave?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I hope the GOP built up a warchest.


I don't.

It's going to be a long dry spell between now and November.

Hopefully.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the transponder information for this flight was provided to the Ukrainians.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.


Also, I'm really farking certain that the Russian Federation put USA last on the list so that there would be a photo op of USA allowing a Russian plane into USA just to fark with us.
 
wavswpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the office pool odds that the flight makes it to Russian airspace.
 
SamIowa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, someone has to cover up Hunter and 'the Big Guy's' dirty dealings in the Ukraine. And pull Daddy Joe's approval ratings out of the mud. But y'all conveniently forgot about that stuff.....  Hey--look, that dog is wagging it's tail!!!!
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been Hillary's lawyer looking for more collusion stories to make up for Camp Hill-dawg.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: ski9600: I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.

You mean when he let the Bin Laden family leave?


Yeah, those were the ones.  See, if he had been smrt, we could have held them in detention like that Brittney girl, no, not that one!  Brittney Griner!

/then we'd have a position to negotiate from
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've made them stay in Texas. West Texas. For the duration of the "military operation."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we don't execute them any more? No prisoner swaps? Just GTFO. Not very capitalist of us. Shot down on the way back to Russia. Huh. Anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it repo'd yet?

https://simpleflying.com/foreign-lessors-repossess-russian-jets/
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamIowa: Well, someone has to cover up Hunter and 'the Big Guy's' dirty dealings in the Ukraine. And pull Daddy Joe's approval ratings out of the mud. But y'all conveniently forgot about that stuff.....  Hey--look, that dog is wagging it's tail!!!!


Yes. That certainly sums up that article nicely.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: TWX: ski9600: I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.

You mean when he let the Bin Laden family leave?

Yeah, those were the ones.  See, if he had been smrt, we could have held them in detention like that Brittney girl, no, not that one!  Brittney Griner!

/then we'd have a position to negotiate from


We should have let them leave same as any other civilian.  Any method other than by air.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wavswpr: What are the office pool odds that the flight makes it to Russian airspace.


It already has.

See

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/RSD88/history/20220306/2200Z/KJFK/UUWW
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
both party's are just as bad!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: TWX: ski9600: I saw this vid already after the 9/11 attacks when Bush the Jr. let all of the Saudis leave.

You mean when he let the Bin Laden family leave?

Yeah, those were the ones.  See, if he had been smrt, we could have held them in detention like that Brittney girl, no, not that one!  Brittney Griner!

/then we'd have a position to negotiate from


Daddy bin Laden sat on the board of directors of the Carlyle group with Daddy Bush.

That wasn't about money as it was about scratching each other's back.  And money.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "Flight radar trackers show the plane took off from St. Petersburg and took an unusual flight path to avoid European and Canadian airspace."

Would it have been that difficult to include a link to that flight aware tracing?  Or at least a picture of the path?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the flight lands in Siberia and crash lands.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they can pay for the charter.
 
Windfoxie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, it landed Saturday. it's already back in Moscow.

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/RA96019/history/20220305/0635Z/ULLI/KIAD

/RTFA
 
Windfoxie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: wavswpr: What are the office pool odds that the flight makes it to Russian airspace.

It already has.

See

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/RSD88/history/20220306/2200Z/KJFK/UUWW


D'oh.

/hit f5 before posting
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a snuke in all of their buttholes and send them home armed.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

coldcuts: TFA: "Flight radar trackers show the plane took off from St. Petersburg and took an unusual flight path to avoid European and Canadian airspace."

Would it have been that difficult to include a link to that flight aware tracing?  Or at least a picture of the path?


Just imagine one of those family circus cartoons where the kid runs around in circles.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Letting the Russian operatives go home to Russia?  OK, I guess I'm cool with that.

Sending out one or more planeloads of Republican officeholders overseas?  Only if they go on unmodified Boeing 737-MAX's.


Just drop them off in Ukraine, it's part of Russia now.  If you don't believe me, just ask their boss.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: wavswpr: What are the office pool odds that the flight makes it to Russian airspace.

It already has.

See

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/RSD88/history/20220306/2200Z/KJFK/UUWW


Thanks for the link.  I wanted to see the interesting flight path that the article mentioned but didn't bother showing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Windfoxie: Guys, it landed Saturday. it's already back in Moscow.

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/RA96019/history/20220305/0635Z/ULLI/KIAD

/RTFA


Thatsashame.jpg
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SamIowa: Well, someone has to cover up Hunter and 'the Big Guy's' dirty dealings in the Ukraine. And pull Daddy Joe's approval ratings out of the mud. But y'all conveniently forgot about that stuff.....  Hey--look, that dog is wagging it's tail!!!!


Account created in a conveniently similar timeframe to the invasion of Crimea by the russia.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Admiral Fitzwallace- .........I've found an enemy I can kill.

is it peace time
Youtube dJb4dUSNmIo
 
TomDooley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm.  Roughly the same time as the "Phreedom Convoy"  makes it to DC.  How convenient.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ansius: I'm surprised they can pay for the charter.


its because we're still buying russian oil from them.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SamIowa: Well, someone has to cover up Hunter and 'the Big Guy's' dirty dealings in the Ukraine. And pull Daddy Joe's approval ratings out of the mud. But y'all conveniently forgot about that stuff.....  Hey--look, that dog is wagging it's tail!!!!


Oooh!  Oooh!  Now do Hillary's email server!
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Surprised republican Ron Johnson and the rest of the gang of 8 republicans that celebrated July 4 in Moscow are not wishing them a tearful good bye.
[Fark user image image 425x452]


I think the last few weeks have shown there's no compromat on Republicans-- these assholes betrayed our country for greed alone.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Quickly! Get in Comrades!  We take you back to Mother Russia!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Quickly! Get out Comrades! This plane built by Russian Mother Farkers!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: SamIowa: Well, someone has to cover up Hunter and 'the Big Guy's' dirty dealings in the Ukraine. And pull Daddy Joe's approval ratings out of the mud. But y'all conveniently forgot about that stuff.....  Hey--look, that dog is wagging it's tail!!!!

Account created in a conveniently similar timeframe to the invasion of Crimea by the russia.


I colorized that account (darkly), and tagged it RCN (Republican Conspiracy Nut).
 
