Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Her young alleged attacker was charged with "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," authorities said.

The five yo must be at the top of his Tae Kwon Do class, a tenth degree BB at least.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [y.yarn.co image 850x359]


There it is
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [y.yarn.co image 850x359]


... Little bastard shot me in the ass.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, Florida Man starts out as Florida Kid
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida kids are mean. German kids are kinder.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Her young alleged attacker was charged with "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," authorities said.

The five yo must be at the top of his Tae Kwon Do class, a tenth degree BB at least.


What about knees and toes, knees and toes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big was this 5-year-old?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Florida kids are mean. German kids are kinder.


Büüüüüüüüüü...
 
indylaw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wuss. I'd be all like
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: How big was this 5-year-old?


How tiny was the teacher?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just bear in mind that a Florida Kindergartner might be 23 years old.

Also, teach is probably sick of that shiat and is taking the lawsuit lottery out
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Either there's some punctuation missing, or they were beaten after the attack and hospitalized
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Her young alleged attacker was charged with "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," authorities said.

The five yo must be at the top of his Tae Kwon Do class, a tenth degree BB at least.


Small woman + large child + surprise or luck with a hard object.  My elementary school had a first-grader who was like 4'6" and 1.5x the weight or more of all the other boys.  He was a head or more taller and wider at the shoulders, etc.  Come to think of it, I even had a friend like that at the time from a different school.  His mom was like 6'1" and his dad was several inches taller than that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pinner: How tiny was the teacher?


Could also be somewhat frail and/or partially disabled.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wuss. I'd be all like
[i.imgur.com image 500x737]


Arrested for exposing yourself to a bunch of five year olds?

It's a bold strategy, Cotton....
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: While the young suspect is still being investigated for possible "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," it's unlikely he'll be criminally prosecuted, a police spokesman told NBC News on Monday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How Many Kindergartners Could You Take In a Fight?
Youtube cK7XWVFqsFk
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's embarrassing.  I could take on about nine 5 year olds without sustaining significant injury; maybe two 5 year olds if they're Ukrainian.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: How big was this 5-year-old?


my thought exactly
enquiring minds want to know
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


It was a documentary all along...
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder what she scored on this:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/daves4/how-many-five-year-olds-can-you-take-in-a-fight
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm gonna cross cross applesauce your ass.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My mother witnessed rage-a-holic kids like this at the daycare she was director of. There were at least a couple that she described as "Homicides waiting to happen" and could easily predict which ones would be in prison before they were 20.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cK7XWVFqsFk]


I guess the answer is one...for that teacher.
 
jman144
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...clearly I remember
picking on the boy...
'seemed a harmless little fark.

But we unleashed a lion...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Her young alleged attacker was charged with "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," authorities said.

The five yo must be at the top of his Tae Kwon Do class, a tenth degree BB at least.


Hands and fists?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would have easily killed that little brat. HIS MOTHER WOULD CRY WHEN SHE SEES WHAT I'VE DONE TO HIM! Okay, my time library time is about up, have to get back to my pod.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Woulda never happened if we just armed the teachers.

/༼ ºلº ༽
 
skilly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need to talk about Kevin...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: My mother witnessed rage-a-holic kids like this at the daycare she was director of. There were at least a couple that she described as "Homicides waiting to happen" and could easily predict which ones would be in prison before they were 20.


It was relatively common at my kiddos' pre-K/K for kids to get bitten, hit, and kicked. But once there was a kindergartner who went around choking others. He didn't last long. Wonder whose problem he is now.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: How big was this 5-year-old?


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope the Teacher recovers enough to sue this family in to oblivion.

Congrats on having a child, heres the bill for my medical and emotional injury
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Lambskincoat: Her young alleged attacker was charged with "aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet," authorities said.

The five yo must be at the top of his Tae Kwon Do class, a tenth degree BB at least.

Hands and fists?


Fortunately no punches or kicks though.  Just hands, fists and feet.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Those tiny little fists of furry!
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cK7XWVFqsFk]

I guess the answer is one...for that teacher.


Zero, the answer is zero.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
them and cows
Don't kid yourself Jimmy.....
Youtube JAxjqAfwfyI
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They said "Pines" twice.

/Pines
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: I wonder what she scored on this:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/daves4/how-many-five-year-olds-can-you-take-in-a-fight


I got 31 but I think being willing to use one of them as a weapon really bumps up your numbers.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kirby Delauter: Walker: How big was this 5-year-old?

my thought exactly
enquiring minds want to know


my sister is a 51 year old 2nd grade teacher. all of 5'3". You try and subdue a psycho child who isnt yours who wants to get violent and get back to us. Kicking a 5 year olds ass sure, trying to calm one down when your job depends on it and you can be fired if the child is hurt at all and you have to use words
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm gonna cross cross applesauce your ass.


I'm gonna fark you up Indian-style.

/I'm old
 
groppet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So was this some feral kid they got from the everglades or something? Well guess they should keep an eye on him for when he becomes a serial killer in the future or wife beater.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I would have easily killed that little brat. HIS MOTHER WOULD CRY WHEN SHE SEES WHAT I'VE DONE TO HIM! Okay, my time library time is about up, have to get back to my pod.


i had a tiny girl (neighbor) ask if she could pet my dog. i was afraid how he would react (i never saw him near a child before) so i told her 'no' nicely. she freaked out, burst out crying and asked "what do you mean, no?" and it made me wonder the extent of discipline her parents used with her.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Phillip the Hyper Hypo and Grace - SNL
Youtube yGPfCPoca04
 
