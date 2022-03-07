 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(The Hill)   Air Force to monitor space around the moon using Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS) Erik Estrada already fitted for a space suit   (thehill.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, Moon, Satellite, Space debris, International Space Station, U.S. military, space junk, Orbit, Department of Defense tracks  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn if they don't find the most creative ways to piss away money.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disco Ponch is dancing in celebration:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. The UFO/UAP/possible aliens B plot needs to jump to the foreground now that everyone thinks season 2022 is going to be all Russian menace.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) demonstrated plans to monitor the space between the Earth and moon past where traditional satellites orbit the planet through its Cislunar Highway Patrol System (CHPS).

And here I was coming in to call subby out on his bullshiat!

Believe it or not, this was totally not gay in 1980:

sitcomsonline.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, there are no jack-knifed fuel trucks on the Santa Ana orbital path.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erik was nothing but nice to me one day back in 98. He signed his daily script after I gave him a thumbs up while he was driving his absolutely filthy Rolls Royce . I won't disclose the colour, but it was in Westwood. Saying that , I'd love to see him in a CHIPs uniform inside a suit floating in zero gee. And return safely.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you didn't feel old enough, here's "Ponch & Jon" back in 2016:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the goddam Space Force for, then?  I assumed it was for militarizing space, and if this doesn't qualify, what does?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Thankfully, there are no jack-knifed fuel trucks on the Santa Ana orbital path.


What about manure spreaders?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping they get their asteroid smasher this time.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something cislunar privilege
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cislunar"? I for one am comfortable with the moon however it wishes to identify.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a moon patrol might look like. Jump
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: "Cislunar"? I for one am comfortable with the moon however it wishes to identify.


It's a Man in the moon to me dammit!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They start issuing flying motorcycles like Galactica 1980, I'm going home.
"This Seven Mary Tree, requesting a flyby."
"Negative, Seven Mary Three, the pattern is full...."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 220x227]
What a moon patrol might look like. Jump


*shakes 8-bit fist*
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baconator41
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: In case you didn't feel old enough, here's "Ponch & Jon" back in 2016:

[Fark user image image 425x428]


In case you don't feel old, I don't know what a Ponch & Jon is.

I've never seen CHIPs, and I usually can't remember which show Eric Estrada was in, that one or some other old ass cop show.

I definitely know him from the FL retirement community ads. Bella Vista or something like that?  The ones from like 15 years ago you wake up to at 2am when you fall asleep watching TV.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this fall under the perusal of The Space Force? They have to be begging for some sort of legitimacy at this point.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Space Force in the Year 2000!

Chad on Mars - SNL
Youtube FuaDWyCnJxs
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baby, are those pants part of the official uniform of the Cislunar Highway Patrol System?  'Cause your ass is out of this world!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.