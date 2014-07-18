 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Police refuse to confirm that a serial sniper has been targeting New Orleans highways for the last 3 years, despite finding 60 possibly-related unsolved shootings of travelers since 2020   (hammondstar.com) divider line
    Scary, John Allen Muhammad, Lee Boyd Malvo, Beltway sniper attacks, assassins John Allen Muhammad, New Orleans, Lee Boyd Malvo shot, life of an innocent person, Chevrolet Caprice sedan  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a shame to actually have to do their jobs.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.


FTA: If NOPD can connect even half of these shootings, the wound count of this new I-10 Sniper surpasses that of the D.C. Beltway Snipers.

Sounds like the best he's got is a bunch of people have been shot in the area while driving. At least one of his stories explicitly has the fire coming from a car driving alongside. Several involve multiple shots fired at the same vehicle. So... I'm going with dude's stretching to have a single cause for these incidents.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.


You sure about that?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LDSK?

thumbnails.cbsig.netView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tony the Tiger's pissed at the swamp ass state?
 
ypsifly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This dude sounds like he's going out there and shooting up the highway to get some attention and is getting a little pissy nobody has noticed.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a parallel sniper.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perhaps the I-25 corridor shooter got out of jail.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought random shootings were just another day in New Orleans.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Be a shame to actually have to do their jobs.


explain how an opinion piece details the police not doing their jorbs...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I thought random shootings were just another day in New Orleans.


There was a time the Army sent medics to NOLA hospitals for training in treating gunshot wounds.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Silence is consent. They know it's one of their own.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I thought random shootings were just another day in New Orleans.


They are.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.


No such thing a a sniper round.  We had a mob shooting here a few years back and the sniper camped out and used a Browning BLR to kill the guy as he got in his car.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice rifle but not exactly what springs to mind when you hear "sniper".
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
60 shootings in that short amount of time specifically on interstates is a lot. I'd lean into the possibility that they are related. However as mentioned above, ballistics could prove if they are related. Or prove that they are not. And the police aren't saying anything one way or another, which tells me they probably are related and they don't want the city to erupt into a full blown panic. Both the DC sniper and then the Columbus sniper a few months later caused both cities to go into full blown panic mode. Nobody wants that. Sounds like they just want to solve this thing as quietly as possible without it becoming a media shiatstorm.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I travel on both 1-10 and 6-10 at 4am and then at 4pm every day of the week. I always wonder if I'll be shot, to be honest.
This isn't fun.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll be traveling down there in October on the way to the Tennessee/LSU game. I need y'all to have this figured out before then.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.


I was just coming in to say, this guy throws the word "sniper" around a lot.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dedmon: I travel on both 1-10 and 6-10 at 4am and then at 4pm every day of the week. I always wonder if I'll be shot, to be honest.
This isn't fun.


Rotate your rearview mirror down 135°, lie on floorboard and drive by periscope.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, you got yourself an Interstate Sniper there, all right.  Yes you do.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to Superintendent Ferguson, the wound grazed the officer's skull, leaving him responsive and in stable condition.

I would never have guessed there to be a way to make a cop responsive and stable.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Oh, you got yourself an Interstate Sniper there, all right.  Yes you do.


One who uses the ingenious method of hiding himself by not sniping.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.

No such thing a a sniper round.


Designed specifically for sniping:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/.338_Lapua_Magnum
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm curious as to what his definition of "sniper" is here. Are they using sniper rounds, or just shooting people from their vehicles? We have a lot of random shootings, carjackings, and road rage shiat happening down here right now, and have for a while. Especially in a few of the stretches of interstate he's referring to. And there aren't really many great spots for a sniper to just camp and pick people of on those stretches. We have a problem with shootings down here, that's undeniable, but a serial sniper? Connect the ballistics and I'll believe it, until then, this guy is reaching. Which is what I would expect from an old guy from Hammond.


Problem is, from what I know of the NOPD homicide division, I'd be surprised if they even bothered to take ballistics information from these shootings. Or if they did, that the evidence was preserved so that it could be compared.  Unless it is an officer-involved shooting where the NOPD needs to be careful with CYA, shooting scene investigations pretty much amount to putting up crime scene tape and standing around until the coroner arrives, while being vaguely annoyed that they are delayed in getting to lunch.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Made that drive many times between Lafayette and New Orleans... man, that's some scary sh*t if people are popping off rounds out there. Long stretches of there ain't nothing around.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: 60 shootings in that short amount of time specifically on interstates is a lot. I'd lean into the possibility that they are related. However as mentioned above, ballistics could prove if they are related. Or prove that they are not. And the police aren't saying anything one way or another, which tells me they probably are related and they don't want the city to erupt into a full blown panic. Both the DC sniper and then the Columbus sniper a few months later caused both cities to go into full blown panic mode. Nobody wants that. Sounds like they just want to solve this thing as quietly as possible without it becoming a media shiatstorm.


You are assuming they've bothered to investigate this at all. Smart money is that they are being tight lipped because they have no farking idea.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gilgigamesh: vilesithknight: 60 shootings in that short amount of time specifically on interstates is a lot. I'd lean into the possibility that they are related. However as mentioned above, ballistics could prove if they are related. Or prove that they are not. And the police aren't saying anything one way or another, which tells me they probably are related and they don't want the city to erupt into a full blown panic. Both the DC sniper and then the Columbus sniper a few months later caused both cities to go into full blown panic mode. Nobody wants that. Sounds like they just want to solve this thing as quietly as possible without it becoming a media shiatstorm.

You are assuming they've bothered to investigate this at all. Smart money is that they are being tight lipped because they have no farking idea.


Very good point. Perhaps I am giving them too much credit.
 
