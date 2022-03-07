 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Supreme Court sides with Cosby, rape   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Jury, Supreme Court of the United States, Crime, Sexual intercourse, Judge, Rape, Bill Cosby's sexual assault case, Human sexual behavior  
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what Jesus would have wanted.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Judges Thomas and Beerbro exchange high fives*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This does not mean that they condone the underlying case facts.
There is nothing to thank the justices for and Cosby should shut the fark up.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I LIKE RAPE!


I hear you, man.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obvious tag seen passed out after only one drink
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cosby said he'll follow the example set by OJ Simpson - will spend the rest of his life looking for the real rapist.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And, yet, many obviously innocent people rot behind bars. Our "justice" system only exists to protect the rich and powerful.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [Fark user image 275x183]

I LIKE RAPE!


[Fark user image 275x206]

I hear you, man.


They literally mentioned these arseholes in the article, lol

"The high court - whose nine members include two men accused of sexual misconduct themselves - declined to review a stunning decision out of Pennsylvania that released Cosby from prison in June..."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
IANAL, but no, that's not what they did.

Seems pretty straightforward. The prosecution farked up (conveniently for Cosby).
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.


How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Proving once and for all, there is no such thing as systematic racism. Case closed."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?


Read the f*cking article.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?


"Prosecutor ... said he had made a secret promise with Cosby's lawyers that he could never be charged."  That's a pretty big screw-up, and it's how he was released.
 
hi13760
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, do you even read the articles you summit?  SCOUS decided not to hear the case because the lower court was correct in their decision. The Prosecutors F*ck it up and he gets to walk.
 
special20
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHA
NOW BRING OUT THE GIMP
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
2 votes in the bag for making sure sexual assault statutes of limitations are as short as possible.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It's what Jesus would have wanted.


Judging by how his churchs act? Jesus wants his adherents to suffer
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.


The prosecutor in Montgomery county is the most corrupt in the country. He's a thug with legal acumen akin to Lionel hutz

Montgomery county has the worst incarceration rates in the country, and is corrup to the core.
 
genner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ssaoi: "Proving once and for all, there is no such thing as systematic racism. Case closed."


There is but the only color that matters is green.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?


Prosecutors violated an agreement and used civil testimony against him in a criminal case.  More or less the same reason Oliver North is still a free man.
 
TrojanRabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I believe Cosby raped those women. I also believe a guilty person can be unfairly convicted. If the prosecutor cheats and wins, then they have an incentive to cheat next time, but next time the defendant might actually be innocent.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

educated: CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?

Read the f*cking article.


LOL
 
Juc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well on the bright side, Cosby's pretty old.
Maybe he's too old to be all rapey now, or just dies of natural causes soon.
Or just doesn't do anything bad any more, I could settle for that too.
 
englaja
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
..."[M]any people are calling for projects for him" and that he is considering a final standup tour..."

I can't imagine who'd think Cosby would be a good association these days, though he may find a renewed lease of life on the right wing comedy circuit if he works blue and makes rape "jokes" about his past.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn!  It would have been fun to watch The Coz get grilled by Tweedle Kag and Tweedle Soto!


genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

educated: CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?

Read the f*cking article.


foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TrojanRabbit: I believe Cosby raped those women. I also believe a guilty person can be unfairly convicted. If the prosecutor cheats and wins, then they have an incentive to cheat next time, but next time the defendant might actually be innocent.


It's nice that you believe in a fact, written in metaphorical stone, for all the world to see.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This has nothing to do with Cosby or the Court approving of rape. The prosecutor screwed up big time, and this is the price. Don't cut corners to get convictions.
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That prosecutor should be in jail for being unbelievably stupid in thinking that would work.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And, yet, many obviously innocent people rot behind bars. Our "justice" system only exists to protect the rich and powerful.


Prosecutors screw up and behave unethically all the time. But you're right: only the rich can afford the lawyering needed to appeal such misconduct.
 
NEDM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: 2 votes in the bag for making sure sexual assault statutes of limitations are as short as possible.


Or maybe votes for "Making sure DA offices can't trick people into waiving their Fifth Amendment rights and then prosecute them".

Farking hell people.  Think about the actual farking implications for a moment.  Do you want DAs across the country to have that power?  Do you want it to openly codified that they can say "We won't prosecute you if you give a truthful deposition for a civil case" and then turn around to prosecute with that deposition?

Because if you're complaining about Cosby's appeal, that's what you're saying you're for.  Yes, he's a disgusting rapist.  Yes, his entire legacy is shot and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison.  But that doesn't mean we can just casually toss his actual rights aside* just because he's such an abhorrent criminal.  Miranda was a child murderer, remember.  Upholding the rights of the best of society is easy, upholding the rights of the worst of society is the actual test of our system.

/*yes, I know the GOP/DAs tosses rights aside when they want
//that does not give people justification to slide into legal abuse just because "Well if he's going to do it, I want to do it too"
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: That prosecutor should be in jail for being unbelievably stupid in thinking that would work.


He should be in jail for malpractice. This is his situation normal.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This does not mean that they condone the underlying case facts.
There is nothing to thank the justices for and Cosby should shut the fark up.


Those that voted against reviewing it certainly condone the most prolific serial rapist in our country.
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: That prosecutor should be in jail for being unbelievably stupid in thinking that would work.


It almost did, and people are outraged that it didn't.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NEDM: HoratioGates: 2 votes in the bag for making sure sexual assault statutes of limitations are as short as possible.

Or maybe votes for "Making sure DA offices can't trick people into waiving their Fifth Amendment rights and then prosecute them".

Farking hell people.  Think about the actual farking implications for a moment.  Do you want DAs across the country to have that power?  Do you want it to openly codified that they can say "We won't prosecute you if you give a truthful deposition for a civil case" and then turn around to prosecute with that deposition?

Because if you're complaining about Cosby's appeal, that's what you're saying you're for.  Yes, he's a disgusting rapist.  Yes, his entire legacy is shot and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison.  But that doesn't mean we can just casually toss his actual rights aside* just because he's such an abhorrent criminal.  Miranda was a child murderer, remember.  Upholding the rights of the best of society is easy, upholding the rights of the worst of society is the actual test of our system.

/*yes, I know the GOP/DAs tosses rights aside when they want
//that does not give people justification to slide into legal abuse just because "Well if he's going to do it, I want to do it too"


I don't think one DA saying something should carry weight. It should have been in writing to hold legal weight.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NEDM: HoratioGates: 2 votes in the bag for making sure sexual assault statutes of limitations are as short as possible.

Or maybe votes for "Making sure DA offices can't trick people into waiving their Fifth Amendment rights and then prosecute them".

Farking hell people.  Think about the actual farking implications for a moment.  Do you want DAs across the country to have that power?  Do you want it to openly codified that they can say "We won't prosecute you if you give a truthful deposition for a civil case" and then turn around to prosecute with that deposition?

Because if you're complaining about Cosby's appeal, that's what you're saying you're for.  Yes, he's a disgusting rapist.  Yes, his entire legacy is shot and he should be spending the rest of his life in prison.  But that doesn't mean we can just casually toss his actual rights aside* just because he's such an abhorrent criminal.  Miranda was a child murderer, remember.  Upholding the rights of the best of society is easy, upholding the rights of the worst of society is the actual test of our system.

/*yes, I know the GOP/DAs tosses rights aside when they want
//that does not give people justification to slide into legal abuse just because "Well if he's going to do it, I want to do it too"


This. Prosecutors have immense power over people. To tell them that they can go back on a legal agreement, even a horrible one, without consequences just says to them "Go ahead and lie to everyone you have before you. It's all good."

Cosby is a bastard pariah who will, in all likelihood, never work again for any respectable entertainment organization. Given his age and health, I'd suspect he's going to end up in court again and again until he finally keels over.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think he might find being out of jail isn't the same as being found not guilty. Social judgement will make the rest of his life the same as house arrest.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, and with what is happening in Congress with the 5th right now, I think it is a bad idea and should be repealed. If you don't want to talk, then face the consequences of your actions.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is he adding Clarence Thomas' pubic hair?

mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: he could never be charged


The prosecutor didn't say he could never be charged. The agreement was that the deposition for the civil lawsuit could never be used as evidence in a criminal case.
 
v2micca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's pretty simple.  In the U.S. we have this thing call the 5th amendment.  Higher courts tend to view prosecutorial conduct that disregards this concept in a less than positive light.

I was greatly disappointed to learn of the depth of Cosby's depravity.  On a pure gut reaction, it feels like he should be punished on some level for his actions.  But his trial was frankly a kangaroo court that violated so many legal statutes that once a court not in on the fix actually reviewed it, not only was the conviction overturned, but the lower court was publicly chastised.
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Asimov approves:

Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snort: That prosecutor should be in jail for being unbelievably stupid in thinking that would work.


Unfortunately, the only thing protected more than prosecutors in the US is the police.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

johnphantom: I don't think one DA saying something should carry weight. It should have been in writing to hold legal weight.


Verbal contracts are still contracts.  And the fact that he waived his 5th Amendment rights to give that civil case deposition, admitting under oath to numerous serious felonies, is a massive indication that verbal contract saying they would not prosecute him took place.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: And, yet, many obviously innocent people rot behind bars. Our "justice" system only exists to protect the rich and powerful.


Fark Cosby, the important take away from this story is the DA granted immunity from criminal prosecution in exchange for testimony is a civil case. It literally puts a price on rape.
 
Headso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He should so a morning zoo style podcast with Jared from subway, call it 'Puddin Pop and the Footlong'
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CFitzsimmons: NeoCortex42: Fark Cosby, but the prosecutor's office farked up bad on handling the case. I hate that he's going free, but it's the right decision.

How so? I thought it was pretty clear that he was guilty. What did they do to mess this up?


Handshake deal by the prosecutor that his admissions during the civil case could not lead to his criminal prosecution.
 
