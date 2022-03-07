 Skip to content
Gizmodo Media strike ends with a new contract agreement. You can go back to enjoying the finest clickbait that Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Jalopnik have to offer
31
    More: Spiffy, Gawker Media, Picket lines, picket line, WGA East's strike, demands of our members, Media news outlets Gizmodo, Picket line, digital media  
•       •       •

31 Comments
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.


io9 still puts out good articles from time to time.

AV Club is probably going to be a rough read after they forced out most/all of their Chicago staff, though. I'm still looking for decent alternatives.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't notice that they had stopped shiatposting, and I am at a loss for how that was decisive in getting a raise.

but good for them
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you left out Deadspin!

/no one likes Deadspin
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow Farkers, there's nothing that says we can't do a strike of our own and refuse to link to any of those sites.

There's plenty to suggest it's a good idea, though. Laudible, even.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.


I still type in io9.com just to go straight to that subset of Gizmodo.
The Root is good
The Takeout is nice fluff, if sparse.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Jalopnik, the car site that seemingly hates cars unless they are European hatchbacks with 5 speeds. And hates gas, and hates Tesla, and seems to think that bicycles are something that someone on a supposed car website wants to read about.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gizmodo media is garbage
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Root chased off all its good writers and now seem to have a bunch of staff trying to provoke strife within the community. The Takeout has also become unamusing trash.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bait²?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: AgentKGB: Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.

io9 still puts out good articles from time to time.

AV Club is probably going to be a rough read after they forced out most/all of their Chicago staff, though. I'm still looking for decent alternatives.


I used to love AV Club, but the overall quality has taken a nosedive in the past decade.

Kotaku sometimes has some neat stuff I don't see elsewhere, but they randomly like to find something to be outraged about only to backpedal later when people realize they're being ridiculous.  Or they just outright delete comments that criticize them.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Farkers get to complain about links to those articles again. Win win.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a union for pseudo-intellectual onanism?
Damn.
I'm starting one for literal onanism.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AgentKGB: Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.


Fleshbot was alright.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they use that one weird trick that unions hate?
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I don't enjoy it
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: There's a union for pseudo-intellectual onanism?
Damn.
I'm starting one for literal onanism.


Is your brother OK with you farking his wife but pulling out rather than impregnate her? That's what literal Onanism is.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get paid to write that crap?!
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im waiting for them to go all fake advice letters like slate
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: They get paid to write that crap?!


They just get a new lotion in the basket.  Or the hose.  Whichever.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: you left out Deadspin!

/no one likes Deadspin


Deadspin and The Takeout were not striking.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd rather be in a comatose than read some... "awakened" non-sense.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Fellow Farkers, there's nothing that says we can't do a strike of our own and refuse to link to any of those sites.

There's plenty to suggest it's a good idea, though. Laudible, even.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gawker sucks, I don't care what they're calling it now.
 
Likwit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Ah Jalopnik, the car site that seemingly hates cars unless they are European hatchbacks with 5 speeds. And hates gas, and hates Tesla, and seems to think that bicycles are something that someone on a supposed car website wants to read about.


This. Jalopnik is (not unlike Fark, unfortunately) designed around clickbait and stirring up arguments in the comment section. Pure garbage.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Malenfant: KodosZardoz: There's a union for pseudo-intellectual onanism?
Damn.
I'm starting one for literal onanism.

Is your brother OK with you farking his wife but pulling out rather than impregnate her? That's what literal Onanism is.


Exactly. When people use the word onanism today, they are referring only to the origin of the word from biblical times. Not the overall meaning of the word today as masturbation. Because words never change meaning. Ever.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Malenfant: KodosZardoz: There's a union for pseudo-intellectual onanism?
Damn.
I'm starting one for literal onanism.

Is your brother OK with you farking his wife but pulling out rather than impregnate her? That's what literal Onanism is.

Exactly. When people use the word onanism today, they are referring only to the origin of the word from biblical times. Not the overall meaning of the word today as masturbation. Because words never change meaning. Ever.


Well that's gay.
 
Dboat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were on strike but that explains why their stuff had taken a power dive into the shiatter in the past while. I'm on the verge of clearing their links from my bookmarks and looking to greener pastures.
D
 
acouvis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: Jalopnik is S-tier.
Gizmodo is generally S/A tier.
Lifehacker is probably C/D tier.
Kotaku sometimes has a neat article but most of it is a mess.
Jezebel is awful.


Either way, sadly we'll never have to worry about the NYPost or Breitbart having a strike.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: And Farkers get to complain about links to those articles again. Win win.


Waaah, The Root!
Aaagh, who greened Kotaku?

(Sites go off)

Who greened a paywall newspaper?
Bleh, Twitter again?

/No can win
 
