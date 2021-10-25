 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(USA Today)   Symbolized by a pineapple, and presumably eggplants too, #SwingTok is apparently a thing now   (usatoday.com) divider line
24
    More: Giggity, Swinging, swinging community, monogamous relationships, normal people, open relationships, diverse ways, different versions, cruise ships  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 4:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paige no!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just more proof that pineapples are awesome.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did they choose the pineapple because swinging is usually more trouble than it's worth?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A support group for best topping for pizza ?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"You know what would be hot, honey? I spend a few minutes getting sweated on by a guy with a textbook pedostache and some kind of skeletal deformity, and you try to finish with a woman who looks way too similar to Pugsley from the Addams Family."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's an old symbol for hospitality

/ not sure it it applies here
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I found out that the pineapple was a symbol of swingers some time last year.
and I just thought a lot of people were fans of pineapple in that orgy. who knew!?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sponge Bob must be quite happy about this pineapple thing.  Doesn't he live in one?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm talkin' about l'amour! I'm talkin' that me and Dot are swingers, as in "to swing". I'm talkin' about wife swappin'. I'm talkin' about what they call nowadays open marriage. I'm talk...
 
skyotter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But why pineapples?  Is it because of the t-shirts?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 640x352]


"You're schnerious?"
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok, now I'm wondering if Spongebob's house wasn't an inside joke!
 
knobmaker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Readus Interruptus
 
shamen123
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "You know what would be hot, honey? I spend a few minutes getting sweated on by a guy with a textbook pedostache and some kind of skeletal deformity, and you try to finish with a woman who looks way too similar to Pugsley from the Addams Family."


Its not the 70s any more.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you search for my current neighborhood on Google, after the HOA and Athletic Club websites, the next result is this message board thread on City-Data.com from 2008.

https://www.city-data.com/forum/atlanta/391498-looking-new-2.html

- Search for "Bridgemill" -

We moved in in 2018, but noticed that a surprisingly large number of houses have pineapple flags or statues on their patios. The upside down pineapple in the shopping cart is definitely a thing at the Publix directly outside the main entrance.

It's just a bunch of middle-aged empty-nesters with nothing better to do than make lots of close family friends. NTTAWWT

/Not into the lifestyle, but it's definitely a hobby for some people
 
berylman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And here I was thinking this was a support group for adults who just want to reconnect with their childhood by using recreational playground equipment in a totally innocent fashion. Deceived once again
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: And here I was thinking this was a support group for adults who just want to reconnect with their childhood by using recreational playground equipment in a totally innocent fashion. Deceived once again


I'm pretty sure that adults reconnecting with their childhood by using recreational playground equipment also becomes a sex thing almost immediately.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

togaman2k: "Bridgemill"


Holey moley! I just worked with some (really conservative, Southern Baptist) clients there listing and selling their house. Had no idea. I was hoping to make Bridgemill a new market to advertise in.

Seems like such a nice neighborhood.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
guinnessworldrecords.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flamark: togaman2k: "Bridgemill"

Holey moley! I just worked with some (really conservative, Southern Baptist) clients there listing and selling their house. Had no idea. I was hoping to make Bridgemill a new market to advertise in.

Seems like such a nice neighborhood.


You seem to imply that having a bunch of consenting adults doing things that harm nobody somehow makes it a not nice neighborhood.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flamark: togaman2k: "Bridgemill"

Holey moley! I just worked with some (really conservative, Southern Baptist) clients there listing and selling their house. Had no idea. I was hoping to make Bridgemill a new market to advertise in.

Seems like such a nice neighborhood.


It's a nice neighborhood - once you get over the insane HOA politics, corrupt business relationship between the HOA and the Athletic Club owners, and the general snootiness of people about their yards - but it's all typical for a big Swim/Golf/Tennis neighborhood.

The swinger thing is just a unique twist.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.