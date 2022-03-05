 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   Mr Potato Head causes 40 acre fire   (wibw.com) divider line
705 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 6:50 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Potato Gun safety should always be taken seriously.

/were they shooting flaming spuds? And if so, why the hell didn't I think of that, 30 years ago?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much hairspray?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manhattan, Kansas. The place dreams go to die.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend had his nipple burned clean off by a homemade spud gun.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thought this was going to be about a distillery for some reason
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gunnery Sargent Sixta? I thought that creepy little pedo was in jail.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How does this happen?  You're supposed to shoot the spuds before they become vodak.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I accidentally started a brush fire in my youth that spread over 40 acres in less than 20 minutes. What people don't realize is that while a circle's diameter grows proportionately, the area it covers grows quadratically. It took seven jeeps with water tanks on the back to put out my fire, and it wasn't big - it just covered a HUGE goddamn circle that kept getting bigger, and you have to follow that ever-moving edge before you go back in and get the rest of it.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good thing the firefighters didn't erroneously go to Buttle Creek Boulevard.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Please alert your local authorities if you see:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Friend had his nipple burned clean off by a homemade spud gun.


Ha, my friend did the same.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Alt headline:  Huge fire breaks out in Manhattan
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I accidentally started a brush fire in my youth that spread over 40 acres in less than 20 minutes. What people don't realize is that while a circle's diameter grows proportionately, the area it covers grows quadratically. It took seven jeeps with water tanks on the back to put out my fire, and it wasn't big - it just covered a HUGE goddamn circle that kept getting bigger, and you have to follow that ever-moving edge before you go back in and get the rest of it.


Hard to make a circle in high wind heading in one direction, but wtf do I know?
 
