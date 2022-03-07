 Skip to content
People are evacuating Florida and not just for the usual reasons
    More: Florida, United States, Emergency evacuation, Acre, Florida Panhandle, Denzel Washington, Panama City, Florida, Hectare, Bertha Swamp Road fire  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keep pretending climate change isn't happening. I'm sure that's gonna end well
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The panhandle isn't really part of Florida. Would you call South Beach in the same state as Pasco County?
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should just let it burn, after all we wouldn't want to infringe on anyone's freedumbs
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they passing out rakes yet?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The panhandle isn't really part of Florida. Would you call South Beach in the same state as Pasco County?


You'se here. We all gots our top teef and not the bottoms. Over yonder in Pasco, they gots dere bottom teef and not the top uns.
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All-you-can-eat bean burrito day at the Mar-a-lago buffet?
 
wxboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


"That'll fix it!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that DeathSatanis isn't there telling them to stay in their houses and burn.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a Floridian in nice safe St. Petersburg, I feel for the Panhandle folks.  They get the worst of hurricane season and, while wildfires aren't too frequent a thing here, they get the worst of it when they do pop up.  At least our occasional wildfires aren't in the summer like in the West.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm surprised that DeathSatanis isn't there telling them to stay in their houses and burn.


Them's freedom flames.  And the fat from your body will make freedom a brighter and hotter light for the world.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's fire season, happens every year.

I remember a couple years in South Florida when it "snowed" ash for days.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Palmetto scrub goes up quick.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Given the local politics are "God wills it, don't protect yourself", and the state happily provides sanctuary to the orange menace... I no longer have sufficient empathy to care.  I may be drifting towards enjoying it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: As a Floridian in nice safe St. Petersburg, I feel for the Panhandle folks.


I was born and raised in St. Petersburg. Some parts are safe but I wouldn't go downtown at night. Or day.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: KarmicDisaster: I'm surprised that DeathSatanis isn't there telling them to stay in their houses and burn.

Them's freedom flames.  And the fat from your body will make freedom a brighter and hotter light for the world.


They are working on that new "Burn in place" legislation.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: As a Floridian in nice safe St. Petersburg, I feel for the Panhandle folks.  They get the worst of hurricane season and, while wildfires aren't too frequent a thing here, they get the worst of it when they do pop up.  At least our occasional wildfires aren't in the summer like in the West.


Maybe the next time we have a wildfire here on the panhandle, a hurricane will come in and put it out.
 
Vonneguts_razor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our mandatory evac was just lifted like an hour ago so hooray. One big contributor here to the fire was the 3+ years of dead trees knocked down from Michael that hadn't been cleared.
 
