 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Sometimes there's a man... I won't say a hero, 'cause, what's a hero? But sometimes, there's a man. And I'm talkin' about Dan here. Sometimes, there's a man, well, he's the man for his time and place   (ktla.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy, Telemarketing, Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, number of spam calls, Consumer protection, Telephone, recent report, Robocall, phone rings  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 5:50 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I first got my phone number about 8 years ago, I didn't get any spam stuff.  Then, about 5 years ago they started calling.  Fark those farkers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last week telemarketers starting spoofing European telephone numbers in an apparent effort to get me to pickup. I did not take the bait and neither should you.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are all these extended warranties I bought worthless?!?
 
IronJelly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article carefully doesn't tell you what to say or do to get to the parent-companies.  Try asking an in-bound telemarketer for their supervisor.  See how quickly you just get hung-up on instead.
 
MFK
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least once a day I have this exchange with someone:

<*thick Indian accent*> Hello this is Charles Sullivan from VisaMasterDiscoverAmex calling to offer you 0% interest.

Me: "That's great! the interest on my VisaMasterDiscover card is so high!"

<*thick Indian accent*>: "wonderful. Please read me the numbers on your card"

Me: "C'mon man. Charles, this is the laziest scam I have ever seen. Be better."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dan the man, not a fan of flan, ran with the plan.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I try to keep them on the line as long as possible. If there's one thing they really don't like it's you wasting their time.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I don't recognize the caller, I don't answer. How hard is that? If you are hiding your identity from me, then you are obviously trying to scam me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i wait for someone to answer and tell them i am supposed to be on their  EFF HU list.
i then wait a second and then repeat the eff hu part until they hang up...
i get fewer calls now than i did before.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If the caller can't be assed to leave a message, I don't want to hear from them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I scream into the phone that I'm being held captive and I'm at ....and hang up.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good for him .. The do not call registry is a total joke , they probably sell your number to the scammers ..
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just prefer to cuss them out, insult their mother/father/children/heritage/whatever....sometimes I'll just lead them along with fake credit card numbers or vehicle make and model or whatever else I can do to keep them on the line. Breaks up a dreary day in the office for me and if the soul crushing humiliation causes one them to put a gun in their mouth, hey, they won't be bothering anybody else for a while.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.