 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(NYPost)   Captured Russian officer apologizes to Ukraine: You bet we're committing "genocide" in Ukraine. That, and we're ashamed of it   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Human rights, Laws of war, unilateral information, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Andrew Stroehlein, Russians  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 6:07 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give Ukraine tanks and planes. Now.
 
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For all the farking around Russians do, they seem to really dislike finding out.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guess they're failing the "if you were a soldier in Nazi Germany" test.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's quite possibly true, but unfortunately a public denunciation by a captured soldier is worth about as much as a small cup of nothing; it's assumed to be made under duress.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The black eyes and cuts on the face really help sell it.
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor guy looks like he slipped and hit a door. That's a shame. That said , I would hope the Ukrainian military who took custody found him already in that condition . Just from a PR / Optics angle. The man is lucky to still be breathing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Watch the whole 10 minute video. It should be sent to every Russian who believes Putin's lies.

https://twitter.com/hackingbutlegal/status/1500465032966062082?s=20&t=1idbfXmuOrqT1js7xjh_VQ
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I guess they're failing the "if you were a soldier in Nazi Germany" test.


yea.  Article says they were captured.

so when they realized what they actually were doing vs what they were told they were doing, they surrendered correct?

if they surrendered after realizing they were the baddies, I can grant some mercy.

If they are just now sad they are in the FO stage, then nope.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: It's quite possibly true, but unfortunately a public denunciation by a captured soldier is worth about as much as a small cup of nothing; it's assumed to be made under duress.


one dude looked like he still had grass in his mouth and wounds.  No one handed him a wet wipe at least?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not so ashamed that they're either disobeying, deserting or making sure that officers who give such obviously illegal orders have unfortunate encounters with windows or elevator shafts.
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have to say, all of these videos made by captured Russians are likely illegal under the Geneva convention.  I'm not sure why they keep releasing them, and I'm not sure why relatively mainstream media keeps broadcasting them.

/I'm a guy who wouldn't be at all upset to see Russia lose every plane/tank/SAM they posses, undergo revolution, and implode.  I'm just concerned about potentially coerced propaganda being used by either side.
 
alienated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Give Ukraine tanks and planes. Now.


I've got 2 bad knees and I can't jump anymore or I'm chairbourne at best , but I'm still mostly able to take the express way down from a Blackhawk. I'm also forbidden from traveling to many places. You got a bird? You gonna be on that flight with me ?
 
MFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I get that Ukraine has to also wage a propaganda war against the world's greatest trolls here but it still rubs me the wrong way to bring out POWs to talk shiat about their country on TV. I have a feeling that if it was our guys being put in front of the cameras we would not be so gleeful about the propaganda.
 
thisispete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't like this. Article 13 of the Geneva Convention says:

Likewise, prisoners of war must at all times be protected, particularly against acts of violence or intimidation and against insults and public curiosity.

Is it a high-end war crime? No, but I want the Ukrainian government to be as careful as it can be in observing the laws of war because that's how you maintain the moral highground.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While his heart may be in the right place, I really wouldn't mind kicking that Stohelein guy from the Human Rights Watch in the balls, personally.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MFK: I get that Ukraine has to also wage a propaganda war against the world's greatest trolls here but it still rubs me the wrong way to bring out POWs to talk shiat about their country on TV. I have a feeling that if it was our guys being put in front of the cameras we would not be so gleeful about the propaganda.


John McCain: North Vietnamese Radio - Propaganda Broadcast - 1969
Youtube 8KvtasZsUoo
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.