 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Month January 2022 - voting open until Tuesday March 8, 4pm eastern

(Sky.com)   Little girl sings 'Let It Go' from Disney's Frozen to Kyiv bunker. Why Disney created a Frozen to Kyiv bunker, we'll never know   (news.sky.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Ukraine, Idina Menzel, Little girl, Ukraine war, Ukrainian language, 1971 births, Kievan Rus', Kiev  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So she's a Russian agent.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let it grow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she pay the proper licensing fee to the mouse though?  If not, Russia invading her country may just be the start of her problems.

/s...or is it...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That depends - is being frozen to the "Madonna and Javelin" soldier an option?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney "Cease and Desist" incoming.
 
genner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you create a Frozen to Kyiv bunker?
 
Cormee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wot?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why didn't she sing Sting's Russians song?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, outside of the bunker:

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS - Let It Go (Official Music Video)
Youtube HtkGluLhnGU
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: That depends - is being frozen to the "Madonna and Javelin" soldier an option?


Yes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As overplayed as that song has been, it is pretty interesting to hear something so familiar done in a foreign language:

Let It Go - Behind The Mic Multi-Language Version (from "Frozen")
Youtube BS0T8Cd4UhA
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, a song about learning to suck it up? I'm sure she sings well (Wouldn't know, somehow the US is an unsupported location to view the video from), but it seems kind if tone deaf.

Guess it could have been worse:

Eric Idle - "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" - STEREO HQ
Youtube SJUhlRoBL8M
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This might be to Ukraine's benefit.  The Empire of the Mouse is much more competent and much better funded than the Empire of the Rus.  And the former will have to slaughter the latter to get to her.  What is one girl's piggybank compared to the independence of Ukraine?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lithven: Did she pay the proper licensing fee to the mouse though?  If not, Russia invading her country may just be the start of her problems.

/s...or is it...


Does that mean we can get The Mouse to head over & join the fray?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....


I love people who seem to think that businesses exist for a reason other than to make money. THey are a farking corporation, not a farking charity.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Video not supported in my current location. Which is the middle of the US.

Did Disney already get to it?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: As overplayed as that song has been, it is pretty interesting to hear something so familiar done in a foreign language:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/BS0T8Cd4UhA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yeah, I've heard a few over the years. It always impresses me when they find words that fit with the rhyming scheme that ALSO fit into the rhythmic flow of the lyrics and melody. This one is really cool, because it has all of these different singers, rather than one person learning it phonetically. Thanks for posting this!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mikey1969

ShamanGator: Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....

I love people who seem to think that businesses exist for a reason other than to make money. THey are a farking corporation, not a farking charity.

Honestly I have nothing against a company making a good profit, that's what keeps them alive. I'm just so burnt out on hearing about nearly all the Fortune 500 companies making record profits, & their CEO's making 10s of million dollars a year. But those of us paying for the profits & CEO excess are still squeaking buy hoping we can retire some day.End of rant, sorry.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Video not supported in my current location. Which is the middle of the US.

Did Disney already get to it?


Lots of copies floating around Youtube, many of them clips from news sites.  But here's a decent one without the interruptions.

Young girl sings 'Let it Go' inside Ukrainian bomb shelter
Youtube P_zHOBaWfrg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ShamanGator: Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....

I love people who seem to think that businesses exist for a reason other than to make money. THey are a farking corporation, not a farking charity.


In fairness, Disney also funneled money to the Nazis so it wasn't just for profit it was to kill Jews too.
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: As overplayed as that song has been, it is pretty interesting to hear something so familiar done in a foreign language:

[YouTube video: Let It Go - Behind The Mic Multi-Language Version (from "Frozen")]


My takeaway from that, no matter the language or culture you don't get to be a (female) professional singer if you're ugly.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So. Dusty.
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I cannot stand this song, no matter what language it is in, so I can't watch the video - but regardless of that I hope she's safe and well.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: Mikey1969ShamanGator: Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....

I love people who seem to think that businesses exist for a reason other than to make money. THey are a farking corporation, not a farking charity. Honestly I have nothing against a company making a good profit, that's what keeps them alive. I'm just so burnt out on hearing about nearly all the Fortune 500 companies making record profits, & their CEO's making 10s of million dollars a year. But those of us paying for the profits & CEO excess are still squeaking buy hoping we can retire some day.End of rant, sorry.


Fair enough. It just gets old when all you hear here are how companies are supposed to somehow exist to throw money out of the windows. Yeah, corporations do shiatty things, but "profit" is really the bottom line for ANY business.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mikey1969: ShamanGator: Same reason Disney does anything, PROFIT.....

I love people who seem to think that businesses exist for a reason other than to make money. THey are a farking corporation, not a farking charity.

In fairness, Disney also funneled money to the Nazis so it wasn't just for profit it was to kill Jews too.


You mean the organization that effectively became an underground cult thing like 75 years ago? Yeah, way to stay abreast of current events.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: fallingcow: Video not supported in my current location. Which is the middle of the US.

Did Disney already get to it?

Lots of copies floating around Youtube, many of them clips from news sites.  But here's a decent one without the interruptions.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/P_zHOBaWfrg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


She's got a great voice. Cute as hell. And she looks so happy. I love when kids accidentally let you see how wonderful the world is if you could just see it through THEIR eyes. :-)
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: She's got a great voice. Cute as hell. And she looks so happy. I love when kids accidentally let you see how wonderful the world is if you could just see it through THEIR eyes. :-)


CSB: Miss-Zak and I went to the Maha Festival (I don't remember the year but we went on the day that Garbage was headlining - we were NOT missing that) in Omaha, and when Icky Blossoms (one of the bands) was about to close, the lead(?) introduced his daughter to the crowd, who then started singing the Alphabet Song. What we got was hundreds of adults of various ages belting out the Alphabet Song along with this girl. That's a farking memory.

/end CSB
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why did that girl make people suffer more?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.