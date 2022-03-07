 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Gas prices in Big Sur reach $7.59 a gallon, which for many residents is a Big Oh Crap   (abc7news.com) divider line
30
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*chuckles in electric vehicle*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


Smugly bicycling to work with a hybrid parked in the garage.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


Give it time. I don't know where you are but I'm sure whatever runs your power plants will go up too.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm getting infinity miles per gallon working from home.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.


You misspelled national emphasis on public transit to create jobs and economic sustainability.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I'm going to have to start taking the bus or riding a bike or something if it goes up to $6"

Indeed.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I paid 3.31
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.

You misspelled national emphasis on public transit to create jobs and economic sustainability.


But that would take effort.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I'm going to have to start taking the bus or riding a bike or something if it goes up to $6," said Beltran


The horror.  What's next.  Will the scourge of public transit and bike infrastructure be inflicted next upon Americans?  We must act fast before such indignities befall the American public.
 
Psylence
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When a whopping what, 7% of the worlds oil supply comes from Russia? And its all sour crude like from VZ that literally no one but the US can process...

Oh.. so we get to take it in the pants? fark oil and oil companies.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Snorting with derision as wife comes down from home office to get more coffee.

/and I'm retired.
//haven't filled the van since last November.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.


This is always the most expensive place in California by at least 2 dollars a gallon. Its in the middle of nowhere in Big Sur with no other stations for miles. They have a lock, its like getting a beer at a concert.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!


I'm not sure you're gonna find many Trumpers in Big Sur...

https://www.bestplaces.net/voting/city/california/monterey

(note the link is about Monterey County, even though it says city in the URL.  Fark doesn't like the URL, so copy and paste it)
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am for this. Bring it on.
Maybe my little slice of bumfark won't be flooded with out-of-state plates as soon as the snow melts.
But I farking doubt it.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shirley supermega Oil Inc isn't price gouging and this isn't anything at all like the supply chain issues that threatened everyone's happy christmas.

Doublely shirley we won't see massive record earnings for all the supermega Oil Incs during the rest of the year.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

Smugly bicycling to work with a hybrid parked in the garage.


Same

Without RTFA, I'm going to assume fark you tourist price gouging.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: thealgorerhythm: arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.

You misspelled national emphasis on public transit to create jobs and economic sustainability.

But that would take effort.


But mostly by people who do work and who are good at math and science. Republicans can stay home and relax.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: Many moons ago, I bypassed that gas station in Big Sur because I refused to pay $2.59/gal and then nearly ran out because there wasn't another gas station for many miles.

/I'm old
 
BilldaCat10
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everyone cheering on high gas prices is going to be making the shocked pikachu face come election time.

There's nothing worse than gas above $4 to get people out to vote, even if the current president can do basically fark all about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: arrogantbastich: Have fun gassing up your trump truck, idiots!

Just another nail in the coffin of reporting to an office instead of working from home too. At least until everyone has a 200+ range EV or whatever.

This is always the most expensive place in California by at least 2 dollars a gallon. Its in the middle of nowhere in Big Sur with no other stations for miles. They have a lock, its like getting a beer at a concert.


I was camping in Big Sur a few months ago.  I was amazed at how remote it was.
 
Psylence
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: Shirley supermega Oil Inc isn't price gouging and this isn't anything at all like the supply chain issues that threatened everyone's happy christmas.

Doublely shirley we won't see massive record earnings for all the supermega Oil Incs during the rest of the year


preview.redd.itView Full Size


That was 2021.. can't wait to see 2022!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BilldaCat10: Everyone cheering on high gas prices is going to be making the shocked pikachu face come election time.

There's nothing worse than gas above $4 to get people out to vote, even if the current president can do basically fark all about it.


Bingo...

"Oh yay!! High gas prices means we'll get sane energy policy!! Hooray!!"

November 2022 and 2024... "And we've been elected with a mandate to drill ever ounce of oil out of every piece of land in 'Murica! God bless tainted water and polluted everything! YEE HAW!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dark brew: CSB: Many moons ago, I bypassed that gas station in Big Sur because I refused to pay $2.59/gal and then nearly ran out because there wasn't another gas station for many miles.

/I'm old


Were you already below E?! Most normal people don't wait until it's on fumes to fill up.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Big oil management needs a new yacht ..
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, but if gas ever drops back to $3 a gallon won't you feel stupid for not having a giant patriotic F-350 that gets 12 miles a gallon!
 
Wobambo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We should all just go back to horses. Everyone loves pretty horses. Bonus points of getting to pretend you're in a Western.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was CAD1.82 a litre at my local gas station yesterday, up 10 cents from the day before (about USD5.37 a gallon).

On Saturday my wife finally convinced me to get a Costco membership, among the benefits of which are a small discount on gas prices. I topped up my tank that day.

That's the closest I hope to ever come to panic buying.
 
