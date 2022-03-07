 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   Two killed as RV goes airborne and crashes in ditch. Last words of passenger were apparently "I told you we should have put more than five bucks' worth in"   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anchorman 2 - RV Crash Scene |Slow Motion| HD
Youtube rqnEee_tPwE
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO subby, Last words of passenger were apparently "Keep your eyes on the road and hand off my thigh, oh no!
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewie Griffin Truck Driving
Youtube NmzsSNYE900
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the-avocado.orgView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

Authorities are combing the area, but so far they ain't found shiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


If they only had a can in the glovebox like any rational being this tragedy could have been avoided.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highway hypnosis...is a thing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jacksonic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seen it:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Driver just had to finish up that hashtag
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Van Life Flight.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess there were no seatbelts in use.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I watched sapceballs this weekend, nice
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm gonna guess there were no seatbelts in use.


Seatbelts don't help much when your 30k pound RV goes airborne and lands on the glass that's about 2' in front of you. Class A RV's might be nice for views but I'd never own one because of that lack of crumple zone.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is what happens when you take kids to Witch Mountain
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I want to die peacefully in my sleep like Grandpa.  Not screaming and yelling like Grandma riding shotgun in their RV."
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I'm gonna guess there were no seatbelts in use.


Have you seen how a class A RV is constructed? They may look like a bus but they are just plywood and fiberglass on a truck frame. Seatbelts arent any use if they roll over or everything behind them smashes forward and crushes the occupants.
 
