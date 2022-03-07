 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   $35,654 cash, 5,100 oxycodone pills, 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 1½ pounds of black tar heroin, a quarter pound of cocaine and a hangun found on man during arrest. Shoot, a feller could have a pretty good time passed out in car with all that stuff   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 10:28 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The approximate street value of the drugs is $200,000. "

Cops must have been absent on math day.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the hangun that's gonna get him in trouble
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His mistake: stopping in bat country.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tuesday Night in Lynnwood.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait a second, I can explain all of this. See that thing over there behind you?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and all 30,000 dollars made it into the evidence locker.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hangun shot first.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ever wake up from a nap and feel lousy? Think about how this guy feels.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: It's the hangun that's gonna get him in trouble


Only if he is a POC. White men get to claim they bought it in a private sale and didn't know it was stolen.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
According to TFA Seems like the LEO did his job properly making sure to get search warrants at each stage. This guys defense attorney is going to have a rough go of it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somebody had to count all those pills.

cop 1:
Four thousand one hundred fifty six
Four thousand one hundred fifty seven
Four thousand one...

Cop 2:
Hey dude, want to go to lunch today around 1:15? Lunch special is only $9.99. I can't believe that place has been open since 2005. I remember because I started here in 2003 back when I was a rookie. How old were you when you started here?

Cop 1;
Sure. Just let me finish this. Four thousand...fark!
One
Two
Three
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only thing that worried me was the ether. There is nothing in the world more irresponsible and depraved than a man in the depths of an ether binge, and I knew we'd get into that rotten stuff pretty soon.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: It's the hangun that's gonna get him in trouble


Only if he's black.

Conservatives treat guns like white women: they must be protected at all costs, ownership of them along with their use & abuse for personal benefit and/or pleasure must never be questioned. You should be allowed to use them as you see fit and never interfere with that "right".

But most importantly you have to keep black men away from them at all costs, and punish them severely if they even look at one, let alone ever touch one.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: and all 30,000 dollars made it into the evidence locker.


It's an older meme, but it checks out. However, you're going to have to clean the mold off it, first, and is that a sock? It smells like... look, just get out of here.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't know it was Rush LImbaugh's birthday.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to party with that dude.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Tuesday Night in Lynnwood.


Lulz.  Although it seems more like an Everett thing.

Of course, TFA mentions Marysville, which comes as no surprise.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Stephen_Falken: It's the hangun that's gonna get him in trouble

Only if he is a POC. White men get to claim they bought it in a private sale and didn't know it was stolen.


Not if you knowingly have a warrant which this guy admitted to. He also likely has a felony conviction and is a drug user, that federally bars you from firearms ownership. Now if you're legal non prohibited person and you buy a stolen gun (with serial numbers intact) unknowingly you're fine.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.