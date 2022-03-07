 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man shot and killed at Graham bar. Will this scourge of violent Graham crackers ever end?   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Murder, KIRO-TV, English-language films, Police, ATF K9 team, Pierce County, Washington, 26-year-old man, early Sunday morning  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was hoping for a mugshot to verify that it was indeed a cracker.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Pierce County....you do you.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's how the cookie crumbles.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's just not right, subby.
I'm heartily offended by the least offensive; most ridiculous of the racial epithets. Can we at least even it out with "H**key" or "Wh**e Bread"?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If subby hadn't tripped on his dick submitting this so fast he probably could of got a HOTY shot. It's in there.
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You're *literally* killing me, Smalls..."
 
extrafancy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is a reason so man episodes of COPS were filmed in the Graham and Lakewood areas.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it a chocolate bar? I want to know s'more.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I was hoping for a mugshot to verify that it was indeed a cracker.


My parents lived in Graham for a lot of years.   So did my nephew and his wife.

I can guarantee that if it happened in Graham, it was a cracker.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Methheads will meth.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I was hoping for a mugshot to verify that it was indeed a cracker.


Caught the motherfarker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.                            R.I.P.
.                   Graham Norton
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't impaled in Enumclaw.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This Graham cracker has never worked at a Keebler factory:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cinnamon are the only real Graham crackers. Fark that honey coated crap.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's just not right, subby.
I'm heartily offended by the least offensive; most ridiculous of the racial epithets. Can we at least even it out with "H**key" or "Wh**e Bread"?


It's good to remember that the terms "cracker" and "redneck" were not coined by POC.
They were coined by slave-owners to express their contempt for whites who were too poor to own slaves, and had to do their own work.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: That's just not right, subby.
I'm heartily offended by the least offensive; most ridiculous of the racial epithets. Can we at least even it out with "H**key" or "Wh**e Bread"?

It's good to remember that the terms "cracker" and "redneck" were not coined by POC.
They were coined by slave-owners to express their contempt for whites who were too poor to own slaves, and had to do their own work.


Yeah but no one knows what the hell I'm talking about when I call temm buckra.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's just not right, subby.
I'm heartily offended by the least offensive; most ridiculous of the racial epithets. Can we at least even it out with "H**key" or "Wh**e Bread"?


How is 'Hotkey' a racial epithet?

/'Whore Bread' might be offensive, I'm just not sure how and I'm afraid to explore it further
 
robxiii
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
  That's some good police work, Lou, you'll make sergeant!   No sarcasm here though, they did gud.

They caught the guy in the field with thermals, and used K9s to locate the gun (instead of fake indicating at traffic stops to get around illegal searches :P )
 
berylman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rfenster: This Graham cracker has never worked at a Keebler factory: [Ladybugs]


My first thought on reading the headline was imagining Blanche going on some crazy violent rampage and had a good laugh. You know he's got the untapped soul of a ruthless warrior inside
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was there one shooting or were there smore?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What did we say about slurs?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: That's just not right, subby.
I'm heartily offended by the least offensive; most ridiculous of the racial epithets. Can we at least even it out with "H**key" or "Wh**e Bread"?

It's good to remember that the terms "cracker" and "redneck" were not coined by POC.
They were coined by slave-owners to express their contempt for whites who were too poor to own slaves, and had to do their own work.


Looking at the wiki, it looks like it may not be that simple on the origin (there are a few possibilities, the most likely being derived from "whip-cracker").

Arguably still the least impactful, most ridiculous entry in that list. Granted, they're all ridiculous.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fat_free: lindalouwho: I was hoping for a mugshot to verify that it was indeed a cracker.

Caught the motherfarker

[Fark user image image 180x180]


Well that took an unexpected turn.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am a white man, and being forced to read this racist headline makes me the Rosa Parks of reading headlines.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on an ATV through a nearby field."

-Very Graham like sentence.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.