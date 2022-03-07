 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Thor and the Benatar swing by Ukraine
47
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mars needs Ukrainians, apparently.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkish provided drones must look weird.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to believe.
 
Tedlick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I thought we had an unlikely tag.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love is a battlefield?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds Vulcan.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love is a Battlefield?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Love is a battlefield?


You hit me with your best shot
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean "The Thor", subby.

/and "the" page.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where they F22s with Chinese flags on them?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I saw was a video of the largest transport plane in the world having been destroyed by Russian forces. члени
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Came From Outer Space
Youtube et4ii9P8MCg
 
ypsifly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We heard her cry
We have come to intervene
You will change your ways and you will make amends
Or we will wipe this place clean."
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.


Or perhaps it's just propaganda to erode morale of an already superstitious military?

/Why does everyone think that unexplainable technology must either be alien or American?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you know if God steps in to stop people from killing each other someone has really screwed up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: GardenWeasel: Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.

Or perhaps it's just propaganda to erode morale of an already superstitious military?

/Why does everyone think that unexplainable technology must either be alien or American?


As I said...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still fighting the good fight against the evil empire...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pat got her black ops team with Judge Reinhold back together.

Pat Benatar - Shadows Of The Night
Youtube ZInRE-KryGA
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone sneeze? I distinctly heard someone sneeze just now.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
twocent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope did enter the chat
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article linked to another claim that Putin looked puffy because he has terminal cancer, and so he rushed into this poorly planned war so he can leave a legacy.

And as much as I'd like that to be true, having it right after an article about UFOs shooting lightning at tanks makes me question the whole thing

/now wants to see a Ukrainian reboot of The Greatest American Hero
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Promises to dispatch cardinals
dispatches thrones
 
brushwoodthicketfarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be the first to get the reference...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.


Drones are not a unique thing to the US. Although we may have some of the most bleeding edge in that segment, they are available to just about any reasonably modern military.

I  would guess this is one of the Turkish ones as they look less like a flying dildo and more flat and wide.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn aliens
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Don't be surprised if it starts activation, Oleshky desert national park, and probably gets to be one of the first ships to go up in the air. Everybody sees. Now that the nations in the world [attention] is ... on Ukraine, this is probably going to be one the first ones that's going to go up, and everybody is going to see it. Everything is going to come to a halt. Everybody is going to be shocked because of this."
That quote comes from a source known only as JP and was said to have been given to Dr. Michael Salla, the Founder of the Exopolitics Institute and the Exopolitics.org website for news about "key individuals, political institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life." Salla claims the space ark is buried under Oleshky Sands National Nature Park, Ukraine's national park which is 25 km (15 miles) east of Kherson. The park is highly unusual in that it is a semi-arid, desert-like area covered with low-fertility soil and sand. While open to tourists, the park is highly secured because it's next to a military training ground. And maybe because of the buried space ark?

"I was first told about the Ukraine space ark by my long-time source JP who currently serves in the US Army and has been on covert missions to two other space arks. One mission was to the Moon, and two others have been to the Bermuda Triangle area of the Atlantic Ocean. All three missions were jointly conducted by the US and China, and the second Atlantic Ocean mission included Russia, which had found its own ark but was not giving the US access."

Scans for other info on "space arks" come up empty, so we have to rely on Salla's revelations that these are some sort of ancient space ships found buried - two by the U.S. and China, one by Ukraine and one by Russia. His source JP says experts have activated and flown these space arks, with one going to the Moon! Salla claims he confirmed JP's story with Thor Han - Thor Han Eredyon is a Galactic Federation pilot who speaks telepathically to former French archeologist and Salla's friend, Elena Danaan. In January, Danaan relayed that huge space arks have also been discovered on the Moon and Marsas well as in Antarctica. However, the ark of the moment is in Oleshky Park at coordinates (46°35'19″N 33°03'01″E), and Salla says Thor Han relayed why we should be concerned.
"This is not an invasion of Ukraine but part of the cleansing operations. The DS (Deep State) was attempting to activate the Ark, which they had found many years ago, buried underneath the sand in the lower southern part of Ukraine. The ark activated, so it was time Putin got his hands on it. There is a second ark in the north of Russia, but Putin already has control of it. Putin ... has been taught by positive extraterrestrials how to use this technology."
That's right - according to Salla, JP, Danaan and Thor Han, the purpose of the invasion of Ukraine is so Russia could capture this ancient "space ark." That, according to Salla, is why Kherson was the first city to be taken over.

At least that's what I've heard!!!
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.


200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There can be no UFO without Michael Schenker.
\.../
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.

200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.


A telephone pole sized rod of tungsten would be a farking hell of a lot heavier than 200kg.

Seeing it move at approximately 10x the speed of sound would be humorous
 
Slypork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: That's right - according to Salla, JP, Danaan and Thor Han, the purpose of the invasion of Ukraine is so Russia could capture this ancient "space ark." That, according to Salla, is why Kherson was the first city to be taken over.

At least that's what I've heard!!!


If only the Ukrainians could activate this ark
Raiders of the Lost Ark (9/10) Movie CLIP - Face Melting Power (1981) HD
Youtube YcR9k8o4I0w
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.

200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.


Rods from god also become a hell of a lot
More Practical once you have industry on the moon. It's a hell of a lot easier in 1/6 gravity, and you just compress and heat the lunar soil into the telephone size Spears. Almost all the power of a tactical nuke and no radiation. Drop as needed to preserve the peace.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: dbirchall: Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.

200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.

Rods from god also become a hell of a lot
More Practical once you have industry on the moon. It's a hell of a lot easier in 1/6 gravity, and you just compress and heat the lunar soil into the telephone size Spears. Almost all the power of a tactical nuke and no radiation. Drop as needed to preserve the peace.


TANSTAAFL
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now THAT's what I call a headline.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers:

"Don't be surprised if it starts activation, Oleshky desert national park, and probably gets to be one of the first ships to go up in the air. Everybody sees. Now that the nations in the world [attention] is ... on Ukraine, this is probably going to be one the first ones that's going to go up, and everybody is going to see it. Everything is going to come to a halt. Everybody is going to be shocked because of this."
That quote comes from a source known only as JP and was said to have been given to Dr. Michael Salla, the Founder of the Exopolitics Institute and the Exopolitics.org website for news about "key individuals, political institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life." Salla claims the space ark is buried under Oleshky Sands National Nature Park, Ukraine's national park which is 25 km (15 miles) east of Kherson. The park is highly unusual in that it is a semi-arid, desert-like area covered with low-fertility soil and sand. While open to tourists, the park is highly secured because it's next to a military training ground. And maybe because of the buried space ark?

"I was first told about the Ukraine space ark by my long-time source JP who currently serves in the US Army and has been on covert missions to two other space arks. One mission was to the Moon, and two others have been to the Bermuda Triangle area of the Atlantic Ocean. All three missions were jointly conducted by the US and China, and the second Atlantic Ocean mission included Russia, which had found its own ark but was not giving the US access."

Scans for other info on "space arks" come up empty, so we have to rely on Salla's revelations that these are some sort of ancient space ships found buried - two by the U.S. and China, one by Ukraine and one by Russia. His source JP says experts have activated and flown these space arks, with one going to the Moon! Salla claims he confirmed JP's story with Thor Han - Thor Han Eredyon is a Galactic Federation pilot who speaks telepathically to former French archeologist and Salla's friend, Elena Danaan. In January, Danaan relayed that huge space arks have also been discovered on the Moon and Marsas well as in Antarctica. However, the ark of the moment is in Oleshky Park at coordinates (46°35'19″N 33°03'01″E), and Salla says Thor Han relayed why we should be concerned.
"This is not an invasion of Ukraine but part of the cleansing operations. The DS (Deep State) was attempting to activate the Ark, which they had found many years ago, buried underneath the sand in the lower southern part of Ukraine. The ark activated, so it was time Putin got his hands on it. There is a second ark in the north of Russia, but Putin already has control of it. Putin ... has been taught by positive extraterrestrials how to use this technology."
That's right - according to Salla, JP, Danaan and Thor Han, the purpose of the invasion of Ukraine is so Russia could capture this ancient "space ark." That, according to Salla, is why Kherson was the first city to be taken over.

At least that's what I've heard!!!


Uh oh. I think the Russians blew the f*ck out of that park.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: dbirchall: Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.

200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.

Rods from god also become a hell of a lot
More Practical once you have industry on the moon. It's a hell of a lot easier in 1/6 gravity, and you just compress and heat the lunar soil into the telephone size Spears. Almost all the power of a tactical nuke and no radiation. Drop as needed to preserve the peace.


If my math is right a telephone pole is roughly 217k cubic inches. Assuming 12" x 480" if I used the right formula.

A 4"³ hunk of tungsten weighs just a tick over 40lbs. The energy would likely disappear whatever was in the area.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mr. Shabooboo: Love is a battlefield?

You hit me with your best shot


Blew you away?
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mr. Shabooboo: Love is a battlefield?

You hit me with your best shot


Sex as a weapon?

/But my clone sleeps alone.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: There can be no UFO without Michael Schenker.
\.../


My favorite was Paul Raymond.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: dbirchall: Por que tan serioso: If we ever figure out how to get telephone pole sized tungsten rods up into space for less than however much it costs now people better be watching the f*ck out. Elon might already have that sh*t.

200kg of tungsten rod plus 60kg of comms, PNT and delta-v would weigh the same as one Starlink satellite.  And Elon could put sixty of 'em up there at once. Just saying.

Rods from god also become a hell of a lot
More Practical once you have industry on the moon. It's a hell of a lot easier in 1/6 gravity, and you just compress and heat the lunar soil into the telephone size Spears. Almost all the power of a tactical nuke and no radiation. Drop as needed to preserve the peace.


How are they going to get metal on the moon, when it's made of cheese?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.


So it's those UFO-Area51-reverse-engineered DARPA/Air Force/Space Force anti-gravity drones that have been bedeviling the US Navy for the last several years? (Boys will be boys, you know, and that inter-service rivalry is a biatch.) About time we took those babies (and the mother ship ships) out from under wraps. Amerika über der Welt!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: GardenWeasel: Aliens? No. Area 51 like reporting? Yeah.

Assuming this is not completely made up, it may mean is the US is now directly involved.

Or perhaps it's just propaganda to erode morale of an already superstitious military?

/Why does everyone think that unexplainable technology must either be alien or American?


Fark user imageView Full Size

We reverse engineered from that wreckage fair and square!
 
