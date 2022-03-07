 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Cereal Day, so lets all sow our wild oats   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
16
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And yet I am the only one at work dressed as Count Chocula.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The 'Milk and Cereal' Song Original copy
Youtube H0TpoNbMsa8
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No. I had cereal yesterday and I'm out of blueberries to put in it. I'm having eggs and I don't care if it stops the sun in the sky. So there.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like a hail mary to your colon.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
HEY, YOU GUIZE, HEY! I HAD A BIIIIIIIIIIG BOWL OF THIS JUST NOW AND I'M FEELING GRRRRRREAT! HEY!

Fark user imageView Full Size

HEY! WHATCHU DOIN' TODAY, HUH? HUH? HEY!
 
Slypork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I asked my wife if she had any plans for today and she said, "Nut 'n Honey." Whoever celebrates this is just Fruit Loops. Chex mix, libbruls. Cheerio!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*flashback to the early 60s*
'It's breakfast time, Henry & I bought cereal!'

'Cereal in a box with a toy inside?'

'No, dear. We can't afford such luxury.'

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Can I have toast with Marmite instead?'
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like Wheaties, but they're always so expensive.

Then I realized I could just buy cheaper Raisin Bran and pick the raisins out.

But I also like Raisin Bran, and that would just be wasting it.

I like Cheerios, but oats give me a sour stomach. Same with lucky charms. I just get nasty belches for 2-3 hours after. But Honey Nut Cheerios doesn't bother me.

Worst of all is there are no prizes in cereal any longer. I could gladly deal with all of the aforementioned inconveniences if there was just a prize at the bottom of the box.

When prizes return, I'll have a reason to celebrate.
 
berylman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not a cereal person but my favorite (and I know this sounds weird) are dry Cheerios no milk. I just get a handful out of the box and crunch it up in my mouth and savor the taste of oats. It's barbaric but sublime. Swish it down with some muscadine juice if needed
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
