(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1936, Hitler reoccupied the Rhineland, violating the Treaty of Versailles. Luckily, the world learned its lesson, and soulless dictators were never again allowed to... I can't finish this. Let's just day drink instead   (history.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We kinda did. 70 years of peace in Europe is pretty much unprecedented, and the rest of the world is trying everything short of WWIII to get Putin to shut up and sit down.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheers 🍻
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the equivalent of the Donbas invasion basically.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: We kinda did. 70 years of peace in Europe is pretty much unprecedented, and the rest of the world is trying everything short of WWIII to get Putin to shut up and sit down.


I wouldn't call the 90s in former Yugoslavia "peace."
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If we must day drink, this now a thread for people seeking Coke and Pepsi alternatives until they leave Russia.

I've gone with Kofola, that ironically began life as a Coca-Cola knockoff in communist Czechoslovakia. Not as sweet or as fizzy as Coke, so I actually prefer it anyway.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tempting to go back to scotch and cigarettes, but I'll keep sticking to just weed until we get closer to the end. May try to make it to my aunt's wine cellar if there's actual notice of bombs. Shelter in there with her havanese puppies, who will become my fearsome wasteland companions.
 
