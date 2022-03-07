 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Kashmir students recount harrowing journey to escape Ukraine, which must have been awful if it bothered people used to traveling in both time and space   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir conflict, Ukrainian language, young medical student, Srinagar, Kashmiri language, Ukraine  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kashmir - Leningrad Cowboys, Global Balalaika Show
Youtube Ncj04FVW7As



/Don't worry, they're Finnish.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised.  Kashmir generally travels well.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all just travelers of time and space, study it out
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately The Doctor only takes two or three people at a time max for his companions.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't sure whether to trust the guy who said, "Come with me."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Unfortunately The Doctor only takes two or three people at a time max for his companions.


The Armenian Radio was asked: Is it possible to travel through time?

The answer was: We would have been warned about 2022.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bhat, a resident of the southern district of Anantnag,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajUGESKFCs4
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they got over the hills and far away from the danger..Off to the land of the ice and snow, with the
midnight sun, where the hot springs flow...
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I'm completely lacking in sympathy, but coming from Kashmir, running into what's happening in Ukraine should elicit only one response

"Oh no, here we go again"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.