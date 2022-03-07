 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   New Zealand announces sanctions on Russia, threatens to cut off exports of Longbottom Leaf   (aljazeera.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Russia, United Nations, South Korea, kind sanctions, New Zealand's government, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, United Nations Security Council, New Zealand  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about the kiwi fruits?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they also stopping sending over any new Crowded House CDs?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah man, we want no part of that uncouth business! We're pirates, not savages!
 
shroom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.


I have never seen as much smoking from a touring group as the Russian National Ballet.  Those people were like farking chimneys, both the men and the woman.  Don't understand how you can treat your lungs like that and still be a world-caliber dancer.
 
indylaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Price of second breakfast, elevensies expected to skyrocket.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fake news.

No one is sanctioning Russia. Some countries are just adopting a few coordinated financial policies to help stabilize the Russian economy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: No one is sanctioning Russia


Warner Brothers is. They are not releasing "The Batman" movie in Russia.


like what the hell is that going to accomplish?


its not the Russian people at fault here, it's Putin turning into Hitler that needs to be stopped.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shroom: ArkPanda: A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.

I have never seen as much smoking from a touring group as the Russian National Ballet.  Those people were like farking chimneys, both the men and the woman.  Don't understand how you can treat your lungs like that and still be a world-caliber dancer.


Dying young has been the Russian way for hundreds of years
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worse, if Russia doesn't knock it off, New Zealand promises to export them a whole box of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: kbronsito: No one is sanctioning Russia

Warner Brothers is. They are not releasing "The Batman" movie in Russia.


like what the hell is that going to accomplish?


its not the Russian people at fault here, it's Putin turning into Hitler that needs to be stopped.


No bread and circuses for the Russian people till they deal with their domestic issues
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shroom: ArkPanda: A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.

I have never seen as much smoking from a touring group as the Russian National Ballet.  Those people were like farking chimneys, both the men and the woman.  Don't understand how you can treat your lungs like that and still be a world-caliber dancer.


That's the amazing thing about being young. As long as you get exercise and enough food you can otherwise be horrible to your body for many years before it catches up to you.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: kbronsito: No one is sanctioning Russia

Warner Brothers is. They are not releasing "The Batman" movie in Russia.


like what the hell is that going to accomplish?


its not the Russian people at fault here, it's Putin turning into Hitler that needs to be stopped.


The Russian people need to hang Putin from an awning like Mussolini if they want to rejoin the world.
 
shroom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: kbronsito: No one is sanctioning Russia

Warner Brothers is. They are not releasing "The Batman" movie in Russia.


like what the hell is that going to accomplish?


its not the Russian people at fault here, it's Putin turning into Hitler that needs to be stopped.


Any little bit of damaging the Russian economy helps.  There's also something to be said morally for WB not profiting off of an autocratic, murdering regime.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shroom: ArkPanda: A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.

I have never seen as much smoking from a touring group as the Russian National Ballet.  Those people were like farking chimneys, both the men and the woman.  Don't understand how you can treat your lungs like that and still be a world-caliber dancer.


I use to work at a bike shop and we would go mountain biking every morning. One of the guys at the shop smoked and he'd cruise up long steep climbs with a lit cigarette hanging out of the corner of his mouth.  It was like riding next to the Hogwarts Express.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Daer21: steklo: kbronsito: No one is sanctioning Russia

Warner Brothers is. They are not releasing "The Batman" movie in Russia.


like what the hell is that going to accomplish?


its not the Russian people at fault here, it's Putin turning into Hitler that needs to be stopped.

No bread and circuses for the Russian people till they deal with their domestic issues


They had bread AND circuses???
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shroom: ArkPanda: A tobacco embargo on Russia would really hurt them, but I'm not sure we want them going cold turkey. We're having enough trouble as it is.

I have never seen as much smoking from a touring group as the Russian National Ballet.  Those people were like farking chimneys, both the men and the woman.  Don't understand how you can treat your lungs like that and still be a world-caliber dancer.


In university during the mid 90s, I had a roommate who was in the dance program. Her and her buddies all smoked ridiculous amounts and yet she was fit enough to jump on my shoulders from a slight running start.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Longbottom Leaf


The what now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Merry and Pippin became the Master of Buckland and the Thain, which are big deals in the Shire.  But they could have used their connections to Gimli, Rohan and Gondor to create a huge pipe-weed company in the Fourth Age.  They buy up all the excess pipe-weed in the Shire then cart it to Bree and west to the dwarves in the Blue Mountains.  Once they've built up their business a little they cart it down the south road through Dunland and the Gap of Rohan, where they sell the shiat out of it to Gimli's folk in the Glittering Caves and the Rohirrim.  And they bring back to the Shire fine metal and leather materials and finished goods.

Eventually their business is big enough to have a regular route all the way to Minas Tirith and then later Dol Amroth.  Of course, at that point they're not just moving pipe-weed, but that's gonna always be the biggest and best Shire export.  Basically, Merry and Pippen become the Sam Walton of Middle Earth.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, no L&P for you!
 
jman144
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

indylaw: Price of second breakfast, elevensies expected to skyrocket.


There's always afternoon tea.
 
jman144
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Merry and Pippin became the Master of Buckland and the Thain, which are big deals in the Shire.  But they could have used their connections to Gimli, Rohan and Gondor to create a huge pipe-weed company in the Fourth Age.  They buy up all the excess pipe-weed in the Shire then cart it to Bree and west to the dwarves in the Blue Mountains.  Once they've built up their business a little they cart it down the south road through Dunland and the Gap of Rohan, where they sell the shiat out of it to Gimli's folk in the Glittering Caves and the Rohirrim.  And they bring back to the Shire fine metal and leather materials and finished goods.

Eventually their business is big enough to have a regular route all the way to Minas Tirith and then later Dol Amroth.  Of course, at that point they're not just moving pipe-weed, but that's gonna always be the biggest and best Shire export.  Basically, Merry and Pippen become the Sam Walton of Middle Earth.


Aqua, you and indy have restored my faith in Farkers, thank you
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.