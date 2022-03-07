 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   The supernaturally freaky Sessho-seki rock has split in half, which would have been a terrifying omen, but at this point like whatever, it's just another Monday... March 736, 2020   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
39
    More: Creepy, KILL, Kitsune, Japanese folklore, fifth category Noh play, Matsuo Bashō's famous book, famous warrior Miura, Tochigi Prefecture, Hiyoshi Saami  
•       •       •

2480 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From Wiki: The Sessho-seki (殺生石, Sesshōseki), or "Killing Stone", is an object in Japanese mythology. It is said that the stone kills anyone who comes into contact with it. [1] [1]

It was reported on March 7, 2022 that the stone had split into two roughly equal parts, likely as a result of Chuck Norris touching it.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All 2022 needed was a several thousand year old killing demon to be freed.. Will anyone notice?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, who broke the death rock?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sessho-seki (殺生石, Sesshōseki), or "Killing Stone", is an object in Japanese mythology. It is said that the stone kills anyone who comes into contact with it.[1]

Especially if the stone falls from a large height. Ah, the mysteries of the inscrutable East.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Sheeple been awakened?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, you can see large cracks in this photo so I'd say the stone broke apart becuase of natural forces like erosion.
But thats not as cool as 9 tail fox Naruto or Demon Hunters.
Let me know when the Seven Deadly Sins are spotted.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Ok, who broke the death rock?


This is why we can't have nice things.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kennedysclass.comView Full Size
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read about this earlier today. Lots of anime references:
Where is the 4th Hokage when we need him?
Somebody call Inuyasha!
Tanjiro just couldn't help himself.
etc. etc.

There, I saved you the trouble.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like an excuse for japanese teenage girls to git half nekkid huntin mamono
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, sexy space pirate!
 
real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a different color on the inside...  THAT COULD BE THE DEATH COLOR!

Space: 1999 Season 2 Episode 9 All That Glisters
Youtube 9jlGb2WnKII
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

L33t Squirrel: I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."


And demon just released that was going to cause an apocalypse, would just sit back and watch at this point.
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

L33t Squirrel: I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."


Is it OK to break a sacred demon seal to get a girlfriend?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen of England starts her livestream by slowly looking up at the camera, looking paler than normal. "The final seal has been broken; he comes for us all!" she sobs before pulling out her old service sidearm, putting it against the roof of her mouth, and pulling the trigger.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War, plague, pestilence up next famine. Who left the horsemen barn door open? Who?
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: War, plague, pestilence up next famine. Who left the horsemen barn door open? Who?


Putin did a pretty good job of kicking it wide open...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SavageWombat: L33t Squirrel: I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."

Is it OK to break a sacred demon seal to get a girlfriend?


I'm pretty sure this was a Gravity Falls episode.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x364]

Well, you can see large cracks in this photo so I'd say the stone broke apart becuase of natural forces like erosion.
But thats not as cool as 9 tail fox Naruto or Demon Hunters.
Let me know when the Seven Deadly Sins are spotted.


The kami have spoken and they are *pissed*.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SavageWombat: L33t Squirrel: I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."

Is it OK to break a sacred demon seal to get a girlfriend?


Depends. Can the sacred demon seal balance a ball on its nose?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the demon is going to have to get in line with everything going on right now. Heck it may just take a look around and say "oh shiat! Better find another rock".
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: L33t Squirrel: I can't wait for the inevitable manga and anime adaptations, something on the lines of "Yokai of the Apocalypse," right?

Wait, that's too old-school, new series are verbose. "That Time I Was Trapped in a Rock for a Thousand Years and Broke Free in the Middle of An Apocalypse."

And demon just released that was going to cause an apocalypse, would just sit back and watch at this point.


Like Vegeta in DBZ abridged.
When there's no more room in hell
Youtube KwtqYO19x0w

"When there's no more room in Hell, vegeta shall walk the... other hell, what the hell."
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: The Sessho-seki (殺生石, Sesshōseki), or "Killing Stone", is an object in Japanese mythology. It is said that the stone kills anyone who comes into contact with it.[1]

Especially if the stone falls from a large height. Ah, the mysteries of the inscrutable East.


It's more likely about the poisonous volcanic gases that get emitted in the area. Walk over here, you're fine. Walk over there, sit down on that rock to rest awhile, fall over dead after a few lungfuls of hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide.

Atlas Obscura has its typical good article about the Sesshōseki.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x364]

Well, you can see large cracks in this photo so I'd say the stone broke apart becuase of natural forces like erosion.
But thats not as cool as 9 tail fox Naruto or Demon Hunters.
Let me know when the Seven Deadly Sins are spotted.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Killing Stone
Youtube 1UU7Azdmfdg
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was reported on March 5, 2022 that the stone had split into two roughly equal parts, "

looks at images:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
vs
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



well i guess we can't all be good at 3d spacial reasoning. I think i'm go with, about 1/4 of it fell off. Whihc is of course not nearly as nifty a thing to say as, it broke in almost equal parts.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Two16: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x364]

Well, you can see large cracks in this photo so I'd say the stone broke apart becuase of natural forces like erosion.
But thats not as cool as 9 tail fox Naruto or Demon Hunters.
Let me know when the Seven Deadly Sins are spotted.

[Fark user image 850x848]


All 7, and "good Catholics" want him elected again. I don't know how we get people like that back to reality.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A bit like seeing Yul Brenner's face in a piece of French Toast.
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Boulder news is so exciting.
 
berylman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So uh...has the evil Djinn inside been released or what?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it was Naruto's annoying voice that finally cracked it in two, straight out of Ella Fitzgerald's glass shattering playbook.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<monotone>ah, help, a broken rock. whatever shall we do?</monotone>

Standing around non-franticly, not waving my arms around.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anybody got some glue and a ten foot pole?
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no! She's back!

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Two16: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x364]

Well, you can see large cracks in this photo so I'd say the stone broke apart becuase of natural forces like erosion.
But thats not as cool as 9 tail fox Naruto or Demon Hunters.
Let me know when the Seven Deadly Sins are spotted.

[Fark user image 850x848]


All-in-one version.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh no!  There goes To-k-yo!
Go go, Godzilla!

or whatever
 
