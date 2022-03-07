 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Poll asks if war in Ukraine spreads, should the US military get involved. Rich people say yes Poor people who have to fight the war say no   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's also possible that more of those lower income individuals also happen to believe Trump's classification of Putin as a genius-level leader who's fighting a righteous war. But I wouldn't be opposed to a draft program that starts with the wealthiest families and works its way down. Just flip the script.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rammusen Republican Reports says what?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many of those people lied about their income?
 
ssa5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?


30% of the deplorables of this nation fantasize this would happen here.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll wait until an unbiased pollster asks that question to believe it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, on what farking planet is this "news?"
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it's also possible that more of those lower income individuals also happen to believe Trump's classification of Putin as a genius-level leader who's fighting a righteous war. But I wouldn't be opposed to a draft program that starts with the wealthiest families and works its way down. Just flip the script.


Is this the fabled economically anxious Trump voter?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interesting that we're seeing the flip side of the MAD-guaranteed peace... For the whole Cold War the threat of nuclear annihilation kept either side from doing anything drastic... but now that Putin's gone and done something drastic, we can't respond because of the threat of nuclear annihilation...

Sucks.

Don't know what the answer is.

Folks in Finnmark are digging out their bomb shelters.

Iodine tablets are sold out in the pharmacies.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Defense contractors say "Hell farking yes!  Let's do this shiat!"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?


Taking over whole countries?

They can't even protect their tanks from farmers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If a wider war breaks out in Europe, should the U.S. military be involved?"

Alternate question:  If a wider war breaks out in Europe, should the U.S. abandon its commitments?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1. treaty obligations don't work by polling
2. we're already "involved" and we could and should be more involved.  the sad part is people think the only values of "involved" or "not involved" are wether we have US military troops on the ground directly shooting at russians.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet if you advertise for free target practice with unlimited ammo and then just shipped those people who showed up to the front, they probably wouldn't even be mad.
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?


They dominate the Olympics every time!
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?


Are you, by any chance, a member of the armed forces that would be fighting this war?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oopsboom: 1. treaty obligations don't work by polling
2. we're already "involved" and we could and should be more involved.  the sad part is people think the only values of "involved" or "not involved" are wether we have US military troops on the ground directly shooting at russians.


I think it's time we finally deploy the Iron Man suit, so boots never technically touch the ground, confounding pollsters and poll responders alike
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.


No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.
 
keldaria
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?

Taking over whole countries?

They can't even protect their tanks from farmers.


I'd be more worried about a world the views the US as unable and unwilling to keep its commitments to European Allies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ssa5: xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?

30% of the deplorables of this nation fantasize this would happen here.


Rural deplorables have bought into the notion that a nuclear war isn't a planet killer. They are just fine with the cities being laid to waste as well as the minorities that live there.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Also, on what farking planet is this "news?"


It's not news it's fark.com
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: oopsboom: 1. treaty obligations don't work by polling
2. we're already "involved" and we could and should be more involved.  the sad part is people think the only values of "involved" or "not involved" are wether we have US military troops on the ground directly shooting at russians.

I think it's time we finally deploy the Iron Man suit, so boots never technically touch the ground, confounding pollsters and poll responders alike


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Income is colinear with a number of other demographics that are indicative of political positioning (age, ethnicity, etc).  It may or may not be particularly important.  By itself, it doesn't mean much.
 
freakay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Poll needs to consider political leanings and general knowledge of the situation.
 
ScottRiqui
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Depending on how wide the "wider war in Europe" is, I would have answered "yes" simply because I realize that our NATO obligations would probably require it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ssa5: xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?

30% of the deplorables of this nation fantasize this would happen here.


It is acceptable to them. Look at the comments that the former Kane made a few weeks ago about it. He said that might makes right, so there is nothing wrong with a powerful country doing this. They all are ok with this because in their minds it will be a white country doing this and it will mean that they are on top.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kind of a meaningless poll when the US is obligate to and will get involved.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If he hits NATO it's on.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait... is Rasmussen somehow credible again? They're always right-leaning, because their polling techniques build that bias right on in. It's a feature, not a bug.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oooh, a way to cull some of the poors!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oopsboom: we're already "involved" and we could and should be more involved.


This is insanity. Putin will use nukes. He has stated it. The US cannot win this one.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.

No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.


If Russia attacks NATO, the response will be automatic and unstoppable. War happens and we're involved.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.

No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.


It would be nice if the people of Ukraine had the luxury of this choice.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Kind of a meaningless poll when the US is obligate to and will get involved.


Yup.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

keldaria: stoli n coke: xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?

Taking over whole countries?

They can't even protect their tanks from farmers.

I'd be more worried about a world the views the US as unable and unwilling to keep its commitments to European Allies.


Who do you think is giving Ukrainians weapons and intel so they seem to know exactly where the tanks, planes, and helicopters are going to be?

U.S. has 7,000 troops in Latvia assisting with the NATO support operation.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now that Ukraine has a "Foreign Legion" ready to take on anyone willing to fight I am flummoxed by the number of Punisher and III% and Gadsden Flag-festooned pickups still on the road. Shouldn't all of these unstoppable warriors against tyranny be in their glory getting ready to RPG some T-90s?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, it's also possible that more of those lower income individuals also happen to believe Trump's classification of Putin as a genius-level leader who's fighting a righteous war. But I wouldn't be opposed to a draft program that starts with the wealthiest families and works its way down. Just flip the script.


Draft with no rich people exemption.  Exemptions for people with parents or grandparents who have served.
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the question were

"Should the United States sit out a world war?"

I'd bet the answer moves to 70% "No".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Nadie_AZ: Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.

No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.

If Russia attacks NATO, the response will be automatic and unstoppable. War happens and we're involved.


All that's going to take is one "accident"... We're that close.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: If he hits NATO it's on.


Depending on how cyberwar is interpreted, he may have already done so. We're so close to the Snow Crash question, "at what point does information become a weapon?"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.

No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.


We didn't choose war. Putin did. This entire shiatshow is on him. We have treaty obligations should a NATO country get attacked. This has nothing to do with imaginary "American imperialism."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean we'd legally have to be involved. Although the USA has backed out of treaties in the past (most recently thanks to that farkwit in the last admin). Russian isn't going to do that though, they only picked on Ukraine because it was an easy target for them and they thought that it would go well after their earlier land grabs.

I'd like to see a regional map of support with a voting overlay rather than straight income. There were plenty of redstate'rs supporting our last adventure in death destruction and pissing money away.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The End of the World
Youtube kCpjgl2baLs
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is why it was so critical for the Russians to get Trump to ruin NATO. Somehow they missed that he fails at everything.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Now that Ukraine has a "Foreign Legion" ready to take on anyone willing to fight I am flummoxed by the number of Punisher and III% and Gadsden Flag-festooned pickups still on the road. Shouldn't all of these unstoppable warriors against tyranny be in their glory getting ready to RPG some T-90s?


Why? They agree with Putin, it seems.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: xanadian: Yes, we should absolutely let an aggressive power, led by an autocrat, run rampant in Europe, taking over whole countries while the so-called "free world" sits blithely by.

What's the worst that could happen?

Taking over whole countries?

They can't even protect their tanks from farmers.


We. Are. FARMers.  Bum buh dum bum BUM BUM BUM.

(The "BUM BUM BUM" at the end is Ukrainian farmers bapping Russians over the head with whatever it is farmers carry around.  I don't know.  Plows or something?)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now that I am too old to serve in a combat role I suddenly think that we should be involved in more wars.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Nadie_AZ: Weaver95: It's weird that people think we have a choice in that scenario.

No. More. War.

If the wealthy want one, they can go fight it themselves.

If Russia attacks NATO, the response will be automatic and unstoppable. War happens and we're involved.


Russia wants NATO out of Ukraine and Georgia (and Eastern Europe). They've been saying this for 30 years. This is their cuban missile crisis moment and the US still thinks it can paint itself as the good guys. There are no good guys in this one.

Don't you remember the media hysteria in 2003? I remember how pro war you were back in 04 and 05. You changed after that and I figured you'd be anti-war going forward. I figured you'd also suggest the wealthy f*ckers go fight if they want it so badly.
 
