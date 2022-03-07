 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   A goddamned bat went to see the goddamned Batman   (kxan.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Film, Movie theater, Movie projector, Local animal control, Movie studio, Warner Bros., real-live bat, Friday viewing  
378 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 11:46 AM (32 minutes ago)



lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, now bats will start appearing at lots of theaters.

/ think it's funny
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was at a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" where someone released a bunch of birds.

It certainly added to the realism and urgency of the film, I tell you what.

Thankfully I wasn't covered in popcorn, otherwise, things may have gone full Tippi Hedren.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 400x533]


It'll take a RTX3090 Ti to render that Batman.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we will be adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry," Deno said.

IT WAS A FALSE ACTOR, DESIGNED TO SEIZE POWER! THEY'RE NOW GOING TO FIND THOSE SOUR PATCH KIDS YOU BOUGHT AT TARGET AND THREW IN YOUR PURSE BEFORE THE MOVIE!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now you all have rabies
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wants to see his father?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Now you all have rabies


Coronarabies.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seeing as we're going to continue flogging this dead horse, can the next Batman return to 60s era TV series campy-fun? They could inject CGI cameo appearances like the Monkees, the Munsters & that Bewitched hawty.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 400x533]

images.hobbydatabase.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Seeing as we're going to continue flogging this dead horse, can the next Batman return to 60s era TV series campy-fun? They could inject CGI cameo appearances like the Monkees, the Munsters & that Bewitched hawty.


Cesar Romero was best Joker.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Seeing as we're going to continue flogging this dead horse, can the next Batman return to 60s era TV series campy-fun? They could inject CGI cameo appearances like the Monkees, the Munsters & that Bewitched hawty.


The next Batman story will be Martha's Pearl Necklace.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I just wanted to see the mo*ZZZZZT* Price check on prune juice, Bob, price check on prune juice.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh, not the worst thing I've seen flying through a theater during a Batman movie...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x601]


According to Spider-Man, taking the bus will help save your legs.
 
