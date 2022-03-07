 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Putin's war is going so well that Russian mothers are yelling at government officials about their sons being used as "cannon fodder" in public meetings. Your Monday morning Ukraine invasion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
84
    More: Live, shot  
•       •       •

952 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2022 at 9:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."
Vova is slipping in his "evil overlord strategies" playbook.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well start off the morning with a look at how the ruble is doing.

0.007 of a US Dollar

0.006 of a Euro

0.005 of a British Pound

0.827 of a Japanese Yen

And now, coffee.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, arrests of Russian mothers have gone up 1000%
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until the Brits really get involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: In other news, arrests of Russian mothers have gone up 1000%


...and the seeds of a 3rd Russian Revolution begin to stir.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."
Vova is slipping in his "evil overlord strategies" playbook.


He skipped ahead to the part where he's hiding in a bunker, and won't let his inner circle get physically close enough to let them feel like unique and special murder-snowflakes.

Makes it tough to exert the necessary evil overlord charisma.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Might as well start off the morning with a look at how the ruble is doing.

0.007 of a US Dollar

0.006 of a Euro

0.005 of a British Pound

0.827 of a Japanese Yen

And now, coffee.


It's basically worthless even if you had them..Not only would you not WANT to buy anything from Russia,
but there are few things available to even buy if you did. They have cut themselves off and the rest of
the world (for the most part) as well. They are becoming a Best Korea..So that's going to be fun to deal
with another one of those kind of childish authoritarian states that wants to get attention by doing stupid
shat constantly..
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is going to charge them to return the bodies plus a restocking fee.
 
Ipsedixitism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine actually making some headway in their counter offensive

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-russia-recapture-chuhuiv-kharkiv-region-armed-forces-claim-facebook-1685356
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."
Vova is slipping in his "evil overlord strategies" playbook.


I think its because they are probably not living much past the interrogation stage.

There are reports of Russian commanders shooting their own wounded soldiers because they can't care or feed them (let alone their non-wounded).
What do you expect them to do with enemy soldiers?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman will be considered a hero, just like Cindy Sheehan here in the US.

Oh wait, she was only ever attacked and shiat on then forgotten about.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's all so tiresome . jpg

Get your kids out of there, leave their kids alone.

Now.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This woman will be considered a hero, just like Cindy Sheehan here in the US.

Oh wait, she was only ever attacked and shiat on then forgotten about.


Who?

/i keed
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Myrdinn: I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."
Vova is slipping in his "evil overlord strategies" playbook.

He skipped ahead to the part where he's hiding in a bunker, and won't let his inner circle get physically close enough to let them feel like unique and special murder-snowflakes.

Makes it tough to exert the necessary evil overlord charisma.


I mean, how hard is it for them to cut power to the bunker and seal the air vents? Come on, oligarchs. Get it done
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."
Vova is slipping in his "evil overlord strategies" playbook.


I mean, do we know those sorts of teary confessions arn't airing on Russian stations?

Western media has been leery about airing Russian propaganda uncritically (well, except Reuters posting video they received from Russia showing tanks rolling down streets that claimed to show Russia had successfully captured Kyiv, only for them to delete when shown that there shouldn't be any snow in Kyiv right now.)
 
Juc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty much anybody would be upset for their kid being used as cannon fodder.
Isn't this the sorta thing that gave the bolshiviks a hard time way back when?

My hypothesis, and excuse me if I go out on a limb here, is that the russians would have been much better off having not invaded, and everybody will be happier when they go home.

In the mean time their best bet is to surrender and sit out the war without committing any atrocities.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x514]


Someone needs to make a whole stereotypical tryptych of those. Probably that in the center panel, with one of the launch at the left, and one of a helicopter crashing with a trail of smoke and flame behind it on the right
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x237]

"You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?


To make demands like that, you usually need to be in a position of strength... to have the upper hand.

Putin currently:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TiredWings
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once somebody offs Putin, we need to keep sanctions in place and let the Russian people know we will lift them once they turn over their nuclear arsenal. Keep this crap from ever happening again with them. They have enough bodies to keep from being invaded. See Ukraine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: I am surprised, given the number of Ukrainians captured, that none have been broken to repeat Russian propaganda "yes, we are nazis hanging three year olds."


I very much doubt those captured Ukrainians are making it to Russia alive.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?


It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on Putin pulling a Hitler and invading China?
It's the only dumbass thing he hasn't done yet.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?

It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.


Nothing is stopping Putin from suing for peace right now. But you know that, eh, comrade?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Putin is going to charge them to return the bodies plus a restocking fee.


Just like in WW I, the Russian leadership could care less about their soldiers. In WW I , Russian military
was led by low level nobility and the foot soldiers were just conscripted peasants..And it's no different now.
The Officers are on the take and kow-tow to their boss like a Tsar. They could care less about the soldiers.
The foot soldiers are perfect foils..If they win something, it's the Officers brilliant strategy and leadership,
if they loose, well they are just ignorant peasants..

Then those peasants, came home, armed..And the revolutionary groups that were already formed back home,
aimed them directly at the people who sent them off to die..
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I very much doubt those captured Ukrainians are making it to Russia alive.


My guess would be that russia is rounding up and corralling anyone dumb enough to cross into russian territory, so they can make a big group photo of them for propaganda purposes: "Look! See all the refugees who have fled from the oppression of those ukrainian nazis!"
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?

It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.


Another "class of 2004" account.
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Juc: My hypothesis, and excuse me if I go out on a limb here, is that the russians would have been much better off having not invaded, and everybody will be happier when they go home.


Thanks.  I hadn't considered that.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doctor Zhivago - Scene on Road
Youtube 7QkJjWIHFSA
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: What's the over/under on Putin pulling a Hitler and invading China?
It's the only dumbass thing he hasn't done yet.


Poland.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the west doesn't come together and stop Russia now, when the time comes to confront them on the doorstep the consequences will be extremely  painful. Since NATO said no to the no fly zone the U.S. should enact one unilaterally.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: What's the over/under on Putin pulling a Hitler and invading China?
It's the only dumbass thing he hasn't done yet.


Hard to rule out anything at this point, but even in his current state Putin probably realizes if he invaded China on Tuesday, by Wednesday there would be a smoking crater where Moscow used to be.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Juc: Pretty much anybody would be upset for their kid being used as cannon fodder.

Everyone?

                                                          
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: FarkinNortherner: Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?

It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.

Another "class of 2004" account.


Yeah, this is a zombie account controlled by the Russians. I've been posting a couple of times a week for nearly two decades just to keep up the pretense.

There are no forces at work powerful enough to stop Putin economically, he's too personally isolated and economically insulated, plus Europe isn't going to stop buying Russian oil and gas. There are no forces at work powerful enough to stop Putin militarily, because Russia/NATO/WW3. This is not going to end the way you hope it is.

I swear most Farkers couldn't even spell realpolitik.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TiredWings: Once somebody offs Putin, we need to keep sanctions in place and let the Russian people know we will lift them once they turn over their nuclear arsenal. Keep this crap from ever happening again with them. They have enough bodies to keep from being invaded. See Ukraine.


True this, it needs to be made clear that as long as Ukraines position in the talks is reasonable (say, return to 1991 borders, 1 time offer for anyone in the Donbass and Crimea  who'd rather be ruled from Moscow to swap their citizenship and leave, troop removal, redirect for Ukraines ability to make own foreign policy decisions and a bilaterally demilitarised border zone) is the only option that leads to the start of a pathway for sanction removal.

Putins already said he considers western sanctions to be an act of war, so I suppose if he considered Russia at war with us, that means we should be allowed a position at any peace talks.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: If the west doesn't come together and stop Russia now, when the time comes to confront them on the doorstep the consequences will be extremely  painful. Since NATO said no to the no fly zone the U.S. should enact one unilaterally.



Sounds good - we'll follow your lead, go get em killer.
 
Muta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone hacked the online train ticket purchasing app for the Belarus rail system.  Here're the lines at the Minsk train station.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Might as well start off the morning with a look at how the ruble is doing.

0.007 of a US Dollar

0.006 of a Euro

0.005 of a British Pound

0.827 of a Japanese Yen

And now, coffee.


You know...if Magrathea is what parents tell their children at night if they want them to grow up to be economists...Putin's Russia is the scary bedtime story.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ipsedixitism: Ukraine actually making some headway in their counter offensive

https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-russia-recapture-chuhuiv-kharkiv-region-armed-forces-claim-facebook-1685356


Ukraine should get a better PR guy and rename their cities something that doesn't sound like a place where Orcs live.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: stoli n coke: FarkinNortherner: Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?

It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.

Another "class of 2004" account.

Yeah, this is a zombie account controlled by the Russians. I've been posting a couple of times a week for nearly two decades just to keep up the pretense.

There are no forces at work powerful enough to stop Putin economically, he's too personally isolated and economically insulated, plus Europe isn't going to stop buying Russian oil and gas. There are no forces at work powerful enough to stop Putin militarily, because Russia/NATO/WW3. This is not going to end the way you hope it is.

I swear most Farkers couldn't even spell realpolitik.


HA!

realpolitik

Behold the magic of ctrl-c/ctrl-v!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Muta: Someone hacked the online train ticket purchasing app for the Belarus rail system.  Here're the lines at the Minsk train station.

[i.imgur.com image 850x478]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Grungehamster: "You may keep the title of President, but we get to pick a PM who will hold all political power and you must amend your constitution to make it illegal to join NATO in exchange for a ceasefire" is the deal of the century, huh?

It's the outcome they're going to get to eventually, might as well take it and stem the bloodshed.


At this point it's looking delusional to think Russia can take and hold Ukraine. They may take over major cities as has been widely expected from the beginning, though they've found that far more difficult than they thought it would be, but keeping control of Ukraine in the long run is another matter entirely.

How will the Russians win in the long run against a resistance? They struggled for years in Chechnya, population 1.4 million, and if/when they finally take Kyev, they will face a determined population engaged in asymmetrical warfare in a nation of 44 million. This will not go well for Russia.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: bloobeary: Might as well start off the morning with a look at how the ruble is doing.

0.007 of a US Dollar

0.006 of a Euro

0.005 of a British Pound

0.827 of a Japanese Yen

And now, coffee.

It's basically worthless even if you had them..Not only would you not WANT to buy anything from Russia,
but there are few things available to even buy if you did. They have cut themselves off and the rest of
the world (for the most part) as well. They are becoming a Best Korea..So that's going to be fun to deal
with another one of those kind of childish authoritarian states that wants to get attention by doing stupid
shat constantly..


The MAGAs of the world stage.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Third Man: A_Listless_Wanderer: What's the over/under on Putin pulling a Hitler and invading China?
It's the only dumbass thing he hasn't done yet.

Hard to rule out anything at this point, but even in his current state Putin probably realizes if he invaded China on Tuesday, by Wednesday there would be a smoking crater where Moscow used to be.


Or he would simply be dead.

Hard to tell if China would go the nuclear option or not.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just a friendly reminder International Women's day is tomorrow.

Лебединое озеро
Youtube AOLdn36K7Xk
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: The Third Man: A_Listless_Wanderer: What's the over/under on Putin pulling a Hitler and invading China?
It's the only dumbass thing he hasn't done yet.

Hard to rule out anything at this point, but even in his current state Putin probably realizes if he invaded China on Tuesday, by Wednesday there would be a smoking crater where Moscow used to be.

Or he would simply be dead.

Hard to tell if China would go the nuclear option or not.


China has a tiny fraction of warheads. They wouldn't want to waste what they can do with conventional force... maybe. I'm also hearing the Russian armor is getting stuck because the tires are cheap Chinese knock offs so China might just be as much as a paper tiger.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.