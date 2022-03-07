 Skip to content
"Ghost" caught on camera patiently waiting to watch Netflix
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A woman caught an eerie reflection on her TV screen, and the video is creeping viewers out.

Well, he could creep anyone out...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank you Clint, for that hard-hitting, thought provoking article.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can somebody link to the actual video? I don't see anything on IHEARTRADIO and I am NOT turning off any blockers for that site.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: A woman caught an eerie reflection on her TV screen, and the video is creeping viewers out.

Well, he could creep anyone out...

[Fark user image image 425x425]


He has great legs tho.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I've learned watching the CBS series, it's that ghosts really enjoy watching television.

They do not find Ghostbusters amusing.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Used to you would have to get this news through your stoner buddy who heard it from the friend of their girlfriends brother or some such jive.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You in danger, gurl.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Thank you Clint, for that hard-hitting, thought provoking article.


With generic stock photo illustration!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Can somebody link to the actual video? I don't see anything on IHEARTRADIO and I am NOT turning off any blockers for that site.


The link "original sound - Esmeralda" links to this unconvincing Tiktok video.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is it Swayze?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
remember the ghost boy in the window?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can't listen to the audio right now, but is there more to it than the fact that it's just her shadow on the wall behind and to the (viewer's) left of her?  Is she really unaware of this, or does she figure it out in the second clip where it's doing the exact same movements has her?
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, because if you are actually thought there was a ghost sitting next to you you would calmly say "Am I trippin'" and then edit and add text and graphics to your TikTok video 🙄
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was nothing more than an attempt to get her gams on camera.
"There's a g-g-g-ghost sitting next to me!" Somebody somewhere believes this.
Goddam, people are stupid.
 
Pextor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shenanigans.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I readily admit to being a bit unnerved by the paranormal.
My reaction would have been this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH!!!!'
 
ieerto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's her shadow. Watch the second video.

Also I'm fun at parties why do you ask?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate I Heart Radio.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's old Mr. Withers from the abandoned amusement park.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"There's only so far my wrist can turn."

Yeah, that's a real excuse. Go with that.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: remember the ghost boy in the window?

[Fark user image image 850x455]


Cardboard is ghosts?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is it Swayze?


I honestly misread the headline and thought Ghost was on Netflix.  It is, by the way.  I might have to watch that this week.  Or maybe Keeping Mum, which has nothing to do with the paranormal but also features a dead Patrick Swayze.

/I guess technically they ALL feature a dead Patrick Swayze now...
//That got dark.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ltdanman44: remember the ghost boy in the window?

[Fark user image image 850x455]

Cardboard is ghosts?


Yes. They start off as kleenex ghosts like the kind you make in kindergarden, then as they mature they slowly flatten out, grow, and harden.
 
LazyPredator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know, I have been watching the Tiktok and seen plenty of young beautiful women admit that dad bods with 3 to 4 inch units turn them on the most so if those videos are real, all the videos on there must be real.   Please tell me they are real, God help me i need them to be real!
 
