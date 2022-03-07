 Skip to content
(ABC News) The US assures nervous Baltics of NATO protection despite being the cheapest on the board and lack of houses and hotels
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who on their right mind would ever invade Estonia???

Oh I think I've answered my own question.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are members of NATO already, so any action immediately triggers Article V.  Their situation is completely different from Ukraine's, even if they sorta kinda rhyme.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


No. Bad dog.  Down. No.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vilnius Schoolmaster is dubious of your assurances.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.


Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


The Russians just need to get to the midterm elections and take over the Senate and House to provide some relief until 2024, when they can reinstall Trump and eliminate NATO from the military and political equations.
 
Feepit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Close, but no cigar.

The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their commitment to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon State party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh hang on, i thought it was that Russia said if you give up nukes they would not ever invade.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russia is just pretending to be a 2nd rate kleptocracy with a broken down military in order to lull NATO into a false sense of security! The bestest troops and equipment are just waiting! Putin is much genius!

/s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.


It is a reasonable concern. I can only imagine the scenarios they are working on at the Pentagon. Can we launch 600 cruise missile to simultaneously take out their land based nukes and hit all their missile boats all at the same time? How many get through... how many cities do we lose? How many dead? Do we launch a successful decapitation strike to get him before he can launch? We didn't do so well against Saddam, but we really blew the sh*t out of that restaurant.

These are all things no one wants to think about, but you know they are going over it in planning meetings right now. And not for theoretical purposes, not a drill.

Dangerous times indeed.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.


One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


No, we didn't
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think it's absolutely hilarious that everyone is trying to pretend like it's the US and not farking Russia that's in violation of the memorandum
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Feepit: Close, but no cigar.

The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their commitment to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to provide assistance to Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon State party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used.


Yeah, Putin's threatened to use nukes, so that falls under the treaty.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I think it's absolutely hilarious that everyone is trying to pretend like it's the US and not farking Russia that's in violation of the memorandum


American's make everything about themselves, history started in 1776.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.


Stop with your bullshait childish dismissal of the facts. We are under treaty to prevent Ukraine from being invaded by a nuclear power (Russia signed that treaty too), and we're sitting back and telling Ukraine, "Other than weapon sales, you're on your own." It's concerning to former Soviet bloc nations, that have joined NATO, what else we would hold back from doing under nuclear blackmail.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I think it's absolutely hilarious that everyone is trying to pretend like it's the US and not farking Russia that's in violation of the memorandum


They are trying to BSAB the USA and try to break the West's resolve.

The Russian disinfo arm is back up and operational again.  Get ready for them to ramp up the stupidity and try to make the West look bad as we continue to resist their suicidal invasion of Ukraine.

Putin is a dumb fark and thinks he can lie his way out of this one.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: qorkfiend: I think it's absolutely hilarious that everyone is trying to pretend like it's the US and not farking Russia that's in violation of the memorandum

American's make everything about themselves, history started in 1776.


Maybe so, but the point more generally is that anyone attempting to make that argument is attempting to push the US to directly intervene
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.

Stop with your bullshait childish dismissal of the facts. We are under treaty to prevent Ukraine from being invaded by a nuclear power (Russia signed that treaty too), and we're sitting back and telling Ukraine, "Other than weapon sales, you're on your own." It's concerning to former Soviet bloc nations, that have joined NATO, what else we would hold back from doing under nuclear blackmail.


The Budapest Memorandum is not a treaty, regardless of what it says or what it obligates the US to do (if it obligates anything) the fact is that it's not a treaty.

If you're going to criticize someone for dismissing facts at least get yours straight
 
Koodz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.


No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would Putin try to goad NATO into a nuclear exchange? Unless, of course, he has some inside intelligence on our allies' defenses, giving him an advantage. But to have that, he would have to have an inside man near the top of U.S. chain of command.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.

Stop with your bullshait childish dismissal of the facts. We are under treaty to prevent Ukraine from being invaded by a nuclear power (Russia signed that treaty too), and we're sitting back and telling Ukraine, "Other than weapon sales, you're on your own." It's concerning to former Soviet bloc nations, that have joined NATO, what else we would hold back from doing under nuclear blackmail.


Your link does not say that.

Stop spreading the US is bad BS.

The us is not perfect, but they sought Security Council action, which was vetoed by Russia. This is the only action required by the agreement, based on the link you sent, which you didn't even farking read.

Per your own farking link, the USA is not in violation of that agreement, and moreover, there is no defense clause.

"It refers to assurances, but it does not impose a legal obligation of military assistance on its parties"

"It gives signatories justification if they take action, but it does not force anyone to act in Ukraine."[25] In the US, neither the George H. W. Bush administrationnor the Clinton administration was prepared to give a military commitment to Ukraine, and they did not believe the US Senate would ratify an international treaty and so the memorandum was adopted in more limited terms."

However Russia is in violation of the agreement.

NATO is an actual mutual defense pact and the USA would fark Russia up if they attack a NATO country.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.

Stop with your bullshait childish dismissal of the facts. We are under treaty to prevent Ukraine from being invaded by a nuclear power (Russia signed that treaty too), and we're sitting back and telling Ukraine, "Other than weapon sales, you're on your own." It's concerning to former Soviet bloc nations, that have joined NATO, what else we would hold back from doing under nuclear blackmail.

Your link does not say that.

Stop spreading the US is bad BS.

The us is not perfect, but they sought Security Council action, which was vetoed by Russia. This is the only action required by the agreement, based on the link you sent, which you didn't even farking read.

Per your own farking link, the USA is not in violation of that agreement, and moreover, there is no defense clause.

"It refers to assurances, but it does not impose a legal obligation of military assistance on its parties"

"It gives signatories justification if they take action, but it does not force anyone to act in Ukraine."[25] In the US, neither the George H. W. Bush administrationnor the Clinton administration was prepared to give a military commitment to Ukraine, and they did not believe the US Senate would ratify an international treaty and so the memorandum was adopted in more limited terms."

However Russia is in violation of the agreement.

NATO is an actual mutual defense pact and the USA would fark Russia up if they attack a NATO country.


Well I'm glad we can finally put that issue to bed because no one should have any questions now if the US is obligated to go to war over Ukraine's territorial integrity
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.

Stop with your bullshait childish dismissal of the facts. We are under treaty to prevent Ukraine from being invaded by a nuclear power (Russia signed that treaty too), and we're sitting back and telling Ukraine, "Other than weapon sales, you're on your own." It's concerning to former Soviet bloc nations, that have joined NATO, what else we would hold back from doing under nuclear blackmail.

Your link does not say that.

Stop spreading the US is bad BS.

The us is not perfect, but they sought Security Council action, which was vetoed by Russia. This is the only action required by the agreement, based on the link you sent, which you didn't even farking read.

Per your own farking link, the USA is not in violation of that agreement, and moreover, there is no defense clause.

"It refers to assurances, but it does not impose a legal obligation of military assistance on its parties"

"It gives signatories justification if they take action, but it does not force anyone to act in Ukraine."[25] In the US, neither the George H. W. Bush administrationnor the Clinton administration was prepared to give a military commitment to Ukraine, and they did not believe the US Senate would ratify an international treaty and so the memorandum was adopted in more limited terms."

However Russia is in violation of the agreement.

NATO is an actual mutual defense pact and the USA would fark Russia up if they attack a NATO country.

Well I'm glad we can finally put that issue to bed because no one should have any questions now if the US is obligated to go to war over Ukraine's territorial integrity


No one should have had any questions in the first place. All of them are from places of bad faith and serve one purpose: push the US into war.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Koodz: We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RedComrade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.


It was a memorandum not a treaty. They are different things.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


And who broke it? Not you. But the other guy who also guaranteed it.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've hear that the Russians have completed a Pincer movement on the eastern regions that has been closed. That might have trapped more than a 1/3 of the Ukrainian military while the west was focussed on the dead and useless distraction force approaching Kyiv.

If that is true, the gas pipelines are in control of Russia.  It could be a lie too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: They are members of NATO already, so any action immediately triggers Article V.  Their situation is completely different from Ukraine's, even if they sorta kinda rhyme.


There's enough squishiness in the Article 5 wording that warrants this trip
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.


It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


Tell me you didn't read the Budapest Memorandum without telling me you didn't read the Budapest Memorandum.
 
Koodz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?


We sought security council action.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?


Goal posts MOVED!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?

Goal posts MOVED!


It's not goalposts moved. We have already held back from creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to threat of nuclear retaliation from Russia. What else will we not due for solely the fear of nuclear retaliation?
 
Koodz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?

Goal posts MOVED!

It's not goalposts moved. We have already held back from creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to threat of nuclear retaliation from Russia. What else will we not due for solely the fear of nuclear retaliation?


We had no obligation to create a no-fly zone.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I think it's absolutely hilarious that everyone is trying to pretend like it's the US and not farking Russia that's in violation of the memorandum


You're surprised that there's an awful lot of uneducated tankies on the poltab? You're not new here, you should know better!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


They weren't their nukes. They were Russian nukes that they did not have the launch codes for. So yeah why not give them up?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.


This.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?

Goal posts MOVED!

It's not goalposts moved. We have already held back from creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to threat of nuclear retaliation from Russia. What else will we not due for solely the fear of nuclear retaliation?

We had no obligation to create a no-fly zone.


So basically we will sit back and watch Russia take over countries, and then see what happens when it's a NATO country that used to be a USSR state that Putin wants "back" because reasons.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.


And we have a bunch of brave farkers on this site questioning if you understand article 5 when you point out we had a separate treaty with Ukraine too. And they are opposed to any involvement in Ukraine other than thoughts and prayers.

I suspect they'd find an excuse to not defend the Baltics either when abs if that time comes.

Same mentality exists domestically: "oh better not do anything to upset the republicans just vote harder!"
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: DarkSoulNoHope: It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.

And we have a bunch of brave farkers on this site questioning if you understand article 5 when you point out we had a separate treaty with Ukraine too. And they are opposed to any involvement in Ukraine other than thoughts and prayers.

I suspect they'd find an excuse to not defend the Baltics either when abs if that time comes.

Same mentality exists domestically: "oh better not do anything to upset the republicans just vote harder!"


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zeroman987: DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these doesn't belong.


See what I mean?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry Latvia, but we're not going to all kill ourselves on your account.
 
v2micca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These NATO nations have every right to be concerned.  It would be like watching a massive wildfire consuming the house of the Neighbor down the street while your Village Fire Department idles all the while assuring you that while this particular neighbor isn't technically covered in their contract, the moment the fire starts to move to your house, they will spring into action.

It is an interesting mental excercise though.  Suppose that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had largely gone as planned, the shocked and awed Ukraine into compliance, toppled the government, and western responses were tepid sanctions that stung but didn't adversely affect the Russian economy.  Basically, Crimea redux.

We know from the "brilliant" military analysis of Belarus, that Maldova was likely next on the menu.  But how far would Putin's ambitions have taken him.  Would he have tried to push all the way back to Germany?  Is the that batshiat crazy dedicated to his cause of restoring the old USSR?
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: American's make everything about themselves, history started in 1776.


Ron Swanson on American History
Youtube ughuK5BYIjY
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: DarkSoulNoHope: It is a reasonable concern. The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia. Now that we're preventing ourselves from committing to that treaty, because Putin is threatening nuclear retaliation for intervening on his invasion, I can see the newest NATO members wondering how committed we are to the defense pact while being fearful of nuclear blackmail.

And we have a bunch of brave farkers on this site questioning if you understand article 5 when you point out we had a separate treaty with Ukraine too. And they are opposed to any involvement in Ukraine other than thoughts and prayers.

I suspect they'd find an excuse to not defend the Baltics either when abs if that time comes.

Same mentality exists domestically: "oh better not do anything to upset the republicans just vote harder!"

[media.makeameme.org image 600x381]


Aw have hope the day is still young
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: zeroman987: iheartscotch: Why does anyone trust us when we say things? We guaranteed Ukraine independence if they gave up their nukes.

No. Bad dog.  Down. No.

Bad gaslighter, zeroman, down boy.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Budapest_Memorandum_on_Security_Assurances#:~:text=On%2018%20November%201993%20the,nuclear%20weapons%20removed%20in%201992.


Da Comrade! Memo says Russia is not bound to protect Russia in any way and thus can do what it wishes!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Koodz: DarkSoulNoHope: The US by treaty was supposed to guarantee Ukraine's security after they gave up possession of their nuclear weapons back to Russia.

No, we did not.

A memorandum is not a treaty.

We agreed to respect their sovereignty, refrain from the threat or use of force against them, refrain from using economic pressure to influence their politics, seek UNSC action to provide assistance if they "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used, refrain from using nuclear arms against them, and consult with Russia and the UK if question arise.

You might disagree with the emphasis I placed on the fourth point and say the wording implies any aggression, not just nuclear, but in any case our commitment was to seek Security Council action, not to fight.

We are not responsible for Ukraine's security.

At this point someone takes a turn slapping this down every time it comes up and I'm starting to believe the people who keep getting it wrong are motivated to do so because it undermines faith in the US.

It undermines faith if we don't do what the document says we would do, especially after being invaded by another signatory. What would we do if we are told to drop NATO membership of Baltic countries under threat of nuclear blackmail by Russia?


We've done exactly what the Memo says we need to do.

I really hope you've been able to find all of the available accommodations for your learning disability out there in the world.
 
