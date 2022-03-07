 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   ZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzZ   (news.yahoo.com)
35
•       •       •

35 Comments     (+0 »)
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z is for the Russian troops. It lets them know about the dirt nap they're going to be taking.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the "Z" on Russian equipment is very complicated.  When side A and side B go to war and they both operate largely the same military equipment, it's always a good idea not to shoot up your own side.  So the night before the first military incursion, you use a high tech solution like a bunch of soldiers with a can of whitewash to make your equipment look different from the other team's.  Jesus Christ, there are some dull bastard's in the world.

Look up D-Day and Gulf War stripes to see how radical and new this technology is.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess it's World War Z afterall?

Fark user image
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, nice of them to pick a symbol that's easy to carve into a forehead.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now explain why some armor have "V" on them
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister Nancy - BAM BAM
Youtube qXnT3LFTc-s
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a sideways "N".
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sister Nancy wake you up
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Ok, now explain why some armor have "V" on them


Some tank cannons get sick with venereal disease.

/When one Main Battle Tank loves another...
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z marks the spot where the RPG goes.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say if this is the case, but the new meaning of the  "Z", as far as Russian nationalists go, is akin to a backronym.  The Z on the vehicles, if it was anything like the US vehicles in a war zone, was a marking to allow friendly troops to know that it was a friendly vehicle, and not fire on them

The US in the Gulf put a chevron on theirs when I was in to prevent friendly fire. The armor/vehicles that the US had were almost under every circumstance not the same ones Iraqi military had. (Save for a few M113/M577). It makes even more sense for the Russians to do this since Ukraine's vehicles are Russian made, and are also currently used by Russian military.

There are also Russian vehicles in Ukraine that have a "V". From what I have read/seen, the symbol on the vehicle is determined from which front the vehicle is serving. Z appears to be the southern, the Vs seem to be the northern. I can't say that's true one way or the other.

Regardless, I think the article is looking at the marking as being more symbolic than they were ever originally intended, and is missing the likely situation that a purposeful marking in a vehicle didn't have any underlying deeper meaning. Rather, the symbol was coopted by nationalists.

Regardless, what the hell do I know.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: BadCosmonaut: Ok, now explain why some armor have "V" on them

Some tank cannons get sick with venereal disease.

/When one Main Battle Tank loves another...


Go on....
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YTMND - zazazazazaza
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: Ok, now explain why some armor have "V" on them


It's for "Vat does dis button d-, sheet!"
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real answer? is when loading armor on the trains it helped identify the routing of the train.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian Z will end up in museums near the swastika display.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are Russian nationalists and we believe Mother Russia is the greatest nation on Earth! And that's why we use a symbol that can't be found in the Cyrillic alphabet!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Z is Russian for Q? What a weird language.
 
ieerto
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You know who else had a painted-on white symbol for his invasion army?

Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The Russian Z will end up in museums near the swastika display.


 Vistited by oddly enthusiastic grandchildren and fat bearded men in screen printed tshirts?
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Yes, the "Z" on Russian equipment is very complicated.  When side A and side B go to war and they both operate largely the same military equipment, it's always a good idea not to shoot up your own side.  So the night before the first military incursion, you use a high tech solution like a bunch of soldiers with a can of whitewash to make your equipment look different from the other team's.  Jesus Christ, there are some dull bastard's in the world.

Look up D-Day and Gulf War stripes to see how radical and new this technology is.


Look up medieval heraldry; this technology is a bit older than you think it is.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Business owners put "Z" - showing their support of invasion on their trucks. Here you see a funeral service fully endorsing Z message

Appropriate.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Z is Russian for Q? What a weird language.


Their word for water is vodka. And they're after our precious bodily fluids.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Zed's dead, baby.  Zed's dead.
 
pd2001
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This means something...

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is one of those things where we're going to find out it's essentially a swastika with a haircut, right?  Like that very particular stage shape at CPAC or how skinheads put "88" on everything?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: This is one of those things where we're going to find out it's essentially a swastika with a haircut, right?  Like that very particular stage shape at CPAC or how skinheads put "88" on everything?


Maybe kind of like a triskele or whatever? Although Russian Neo-Nazis use more complicated, not less complicated, versions of WP symobls. The flag of the RNU party looks like a swatika is humping the throwing-laser from Krull.
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How soon before MAGA deplorables start painting that on the their lifted coal-rollers under the confederate flag stickers in the US? Or has that happened and I missed it?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Cyberkhan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some masked man did it with a sword.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

