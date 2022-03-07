 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Over 100 Irish households offer to take in war-torn Ukrainian refugees so they can live in the war zone of an Irish family instead   (independent.ie) divider line
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline made me LOL. Thank you, Subby. I needed that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Subs,

That's the kind of racist twat-waffle that was never true. You might as well go ahead and call us a bunch of dirty immigrant drunks.

/ anyone who says that this country is not racist is not paying attention
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dear Subs,

That's the kind of racist twat-waffle that was never true. You might as well go ahead and call us a bunch of dirty immigrant drunks.

/ anyone who says that this country is not racist is not paying attention


Username checks out
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
St Patrick's Days will be awkward for decorators with Green, Blue, and Yellow Orange as the colors.  White in the flag will be missing this year.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good old UK has taken 50 so far.

No, not 50 thousand.

50
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Good old UK has taken 50 so far.

No, not 50 thousand.

50


Canucklestan will take as many who want to come. Not sure if they're starting to flow in yet.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Look out Itchy, he's Irish


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Snip snip, Subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Goh bach to yah fahmly, Tohm. Yah gaht ah wahndafhal fahmly, Tohm.
 
