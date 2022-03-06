 Skip to content
(MSN)   Armed intruders crash through gate at Joint Base Andrews after visit from VP Harris in worst "Stripes" cos-play ever (one captured, one still loose)   (msn.com) divider line
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lighten up, Francis
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested ?

That's immediately five stars in gta
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Airport Car Chase to Yakety Sax
Youtube g4FIvtNYZLk

We already got this thread!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...no one got shot because it is considered gauche to shoot white people before labor day.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4FIvtNYZLk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
We already got this thread!


I have to admire the skill of the driver there
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gollie: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4FIvtNYZLk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
We already got this thread!

I have to admire the skill of the driver there


He perfectly slides through that door. Probably an inch to spare on each side.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Such a great time to rush gates at military bases while armed. There's a war on you know and it's not on Christmas.

/ Though I'd support that.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gollie: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4FIvtNYZLk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
We already got this thread!

I have to admire the skill of the driver there


Car Barely Dodges Attack In Kharkiv
Youtube fbhDjN0jy8s
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The justice department will be sure to give them a strong wag of the finger before letting them return to their heavily armed compound of inbred crazies.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Beltway convoy is taking notes. They can't catch us all.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: Harris and several Cabinet members had traveled to Selma, Ala., to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, in which police attacked peaceful protesters in 1965. They left Alabama on Air Force Two about 6:45 p.m. Sunday and landed in Maryland about 9 p.m.


They won't even talk about the racism Bloody Sunday in thi article, for fear of ...what?

How farking Nazi has the USA become, that an obvious hate crime againt the VP is somehow whitewashed into being a commemoration of the time police did that thing in 1965. Whitewashed by journalists, in fact.

What are they afraid of? Or are they just supporting the violent racists by instinct and habit at this point?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tenatra: Beltway convoy is taking notes. They can't catch us all.


You're in the convoy?

Tell us details! Spill that tea!
 
Tenatra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Tenatra: Beltway convoy is taking notes. They can't catch us all.

You're in the convoy?



Oh, hell no! Left off the imaginary thought bubble in that statement. :p
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Gollie: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4FIvtNYZLk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
We already got this thread!

I have to admire the skill of the driver there

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/fbhDjN0jy8s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Love the 'phew' at the end.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tenatra: Bennie Crabtree: Tenatra: Beltway convoy is taking notes. They can't catch us all.

You're in the convoy?


Oh, hell no! Left off the imaginary thought bubble in that statement. :p


Are they going to Naruto run?
 
