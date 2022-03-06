 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Jacksonville finally manages to turn its high school sophomore-aged, box-shaped pile of rubble, located right in the middle of Downtown, into a smaller pile of rubble   (news4jax.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The other time it went off I can only think about people who are stuck in war and they cannot escape that it was actually aimed toward there and this is actually a building coming down on purpose," said Holland, who has lived in Jacksonville for 45 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: "The other time it went off I can only think about people who are stuck in war and they cannot escape that it was actually aimed toward there and this is actually a building coming down on purpose," said Holland, who has lived in Jacksonville for 45 years.

[Fark user image image 180x180]


It was physically painful to read that.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jacksonville is one of the top 10 swamp cities in Northeastern Florida.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's time. Do it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
