(NBC News)   Stealing is one way to get ahead   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Week-day names, Cargo, Transport, theft of a box, Crime, parked freight company truck, Wednesday afternoon, human heads  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Someone is going to be surprised and disappointed
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA-The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen,"

Thanks!  This is a pro-tip for anyone who wants to transport severed heads without being hassled by The Man.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stealing is the primary way those that have immense earth acquired it.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen,"

Thanks!  This is a pro-tip for anyone who wants to transport severed heads without being hassled by The Man.


I put my box of Sovereign Human Heads in the passenger seat so I qualify for the HOV lane.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hives - Hate to Say I Told You So
Youtube Uz1Jwyxd4tE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no no. You keep heads in a dufflebag, not a box.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Found a use for heads
Youtube BxwcJRfI_4k
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not Joe Pesci's best work.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How did he get those heads?

No Escape: Marek
Youtube IA3MsSGJXN0
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Danny Devito wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Someone is going to be surprised and disappointed


Or was a literal head-hunter.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Better call a specialist.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Make that Joe Pesci.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: How did he get those heads?

[YouTube video: No Escape: Marek]


Rammstein-Feuer Frei! (Download Festival 2013) PROSHOT
Youtube lU6h0x18pgI
 
synithium
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery - Head Puns
Youtube 3wafhDIMU6w
 
Calypsocookie [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby
media.tenor.comView Full Size

/thanks for the giggle
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No arrests had been made as of Saturday and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police

So the box is still out there.

BRB, I gotta go call my guy.
 
p89tech
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay, that's a way better headline than mine was.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sometimes you gotta rob to keep your riches."
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Louis Prima Just A Gigolo I Ain't Got Nobody
Youtube Kkrb4h4weW4


/cued to the relevant part
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Traditional Irish Folk Song
Youtube tRllNjlkG80
 
