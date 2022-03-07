 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   To Russia With Love   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To Russia with coffins.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop reminding us that we are the bad guys!!!!!

WHAaaaaAAAAaaaa!!!!!!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's that phrase again? Oh yes!
F*CK YOUR FEELINGS ASSHOLES!
I think that's the proper usage.
 
Zenith
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vladimir Soloviev complained that he and editor-in-chief of RT Margarita Simonyan are being terrorized by unknown individuals

what a whiny little ponce
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finland did it first.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Boris and Natasha. You won't be able to afford your phone or electricity bills much longer. Then the calls and texts will stop.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GlenndanZig: [Fark user image image 400x640]
Finland did it first.


And it inspired The Bee Gees to write a whole album.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lol, imagine being upset about the war you are pushing results in being awoken at 2 am like your victims.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Our war is against the West-a big, serious war... Ukraine is a proxy through which the West is fighting against us.

Ah, this will be the next talking point.  We aren't pathetically losing against Ukraine, we are valiantly holding on against the whole world.  This shows how powerful Russia is, and also how persecuted we are.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh noes, you're getting bombarded with calls and texts? Go fark yourself. Get back to me when they're shelling your neighborhood.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From Russia with Love Theme Song - James Bond
Youtube 6lRuXckWC_8
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That the RT editor is using the expression Territory of Ukraine is proof enough of Russian intent.  Fark 'em.  Hopefully they recognize some of the bodies and experience their own traumatic stress for their roles in this travesty.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm thinking I can point out a few people who are about to experience the Streisand Effect.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MAybe if you idiots didn't send those soldiers to die you wouldn't be getting pictures of their dead corpses blasted at you, you savage warmongering farkwits.

Put a bullet in your pootie, get the war to stop, pull your army out of Ukraine and your "torture" (farking snowflakes) will stop.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Our war is against the West-a big, serious war... Ukraine is a proxy through which the West is fighting against us.

Ah, this will be the next talking point.  We aren't pathetically losing against Ukraine, we are valiantly holding on against the whole world.  This shows how powerful Russia is, and also how persecuted we are.


If the West got involved, that convoy would be ash by now.
 
