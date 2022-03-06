 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Woman who says she is "reverse catfishing" men on dating app Hinge is shocked and angered to find that men seem to prefer a" a super cool, super chill, doesn't take herself too seriously kind of girl." to a self-described "existential nihilist"   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thatsamanbaby.jpg
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I deliberately catfished men with a fake dating profile to prove how shallow they are

Was the ironic tag busy?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well number one she has a face like a sophomore male college pole vaulter majoring in international marketing. Number two I think she's way too pissed off to get a date.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm so glad I retired from dating.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So her 'fake' personality is fun, outgoing, interesting, engaging and her 'real' personality is an asshole, but it's the men who are at fault here somehow?
I mean, she's not unattractive (I don't personally care for the big fake plumped lips, but whatever, they're not my lips, she can do whatever she wants with hers) but she is not undateable based solely on her looks. Someone will find her attractive enough to try to pursue a relationship.
It's the being an angry asshole part that is unattractive.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why you are single
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's been on dating apps for 8 years.  I wonder what the problem is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To paraphrase Thoreau, ordinary internet daters live lives of quiet desperation*, but nonetheless hold out the faint hope that they will meet someone who is at least slightly more optimistic and living a somewhat better life that they are, and therefore advertise themselves as such.

Ideally, much like writing a graduate thesis, the act of figuring out what story you want to tell and doing the work to tell that story at least lets you touch what it's like to be the person you're attempting to present yourself as before the inevitable regression to the dour, unhappy mean (plus a relationship with an equally unhappy person,) and because of this, it is wise to assume that the person in the profile you're viewing is the is the best version of the person, and the reality is worse.

Therefore, if a person attempts to showcase how miserable they are in their profile because they feel like they are smarter than everyone else, people viewing the profile will assume that reality is even less fun than that bit of self-absorbed unhappiness to be around than that GTFO.

Unless of course you're hot and say that casual sex is a way of assuaging your misery, but that goes without saying.

* Modern readers shouldn't take Thoreau's criticisms too personally; after all, we don't have Ralph Waldo Emerson to mooch off of
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: This is why you are single


No kidding.  I matched on her real profile, sent her a dic pic, and nothing in response.  It was classy too.  I'd had it professionally done.  The lighting was right.  Ole' Righty was in the background to minimize its size.  (I might have an infection so one is the size of an overripe cantaloupe and the other the size of shriveled grape.)  Perched majestically upon Ole' Righty was the Weenus looking down like a stern Vienna sausage general, surveying his troops.  Does she respond?  No!

I'll do the same thing for women.  I'll create a profile, be all nice and stuff, and NOT immediately send pictures of my junk to the matches.  Then I'll get a Post profile about how opposite me can get dates but a REAL dude can.  It will be clear to everyone that it is women's fault, not mine, that I am undateable.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like the (presumably) female version of an incel.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This reads like an article from the hard times
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kornchex: She's been on dating apps for 8 years.  I wonder what the problem is.

[Fark user image image 500x474]


What if you work at a Starbucks located next to a state Capitol building?
 
