Original Tweet:
 
Well, I'm down, for Portland and/or Astoria at least.
 
Good on them.  Like most, I don't live near a Rogue brewery.  But the Russia/Ukraine crisis is one that has united Americans more than I have seen in many years.  It's going to be important that we continue to remind folks for the foreseeable future, who supported Putin.  And how much of the divide we've seen is the result of Russian interference.  Let's stop focusing on those who will always refuse to see it, the OAN, Newsmax crew, they are still the minority. Call me a Pollyanna, but there are always a lot of undecideds come election day.  Their votes count as much as yours.  Make sure those folks don't forget.

Fuck Putin.
 
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0
 
I love many Rogue brews. Even their root beer was good. I also... dislike several of their brews.

A bit overpriced, and their best beers aren't in 12 oz bottles, but damn they've got some interesting varieties. For better and worse (the Voodoo Donut Bacon Maple Ale was notoriously bad)

I still have this bottle somewhere (empty...)
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
I have never seen or heard of that before.. imperial pilsner is an interesting concept. Was it extra normal?
 
I love it!
 
Also I'm still a bit annoyed, I LIKE them on the coast but please at least move to Gold Beach if you're gonna keep the name. Ffs you were founded in ASHLAND, the river doesn't even run there.
 
I hope they bring back Brew 10,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I have never seen or heard of that before.. imperial pilsner is an interesting concept. Was it extra normal?


It was a limited release in those bottles iirc, at least the bottles. I know they had it at one point in their standard brown bottles, don't know if it was the same beer or not (or if it's still around)

Just seemed too hop heavy to me. Had a good viscosity if that makes sense, seemed "thick" or heavy. I was happier about the bottle, sadly, than the beer itself, but people who are big on hoppiness would have liked it.
Super hoppy and
 
puffy999: Also I'm still a bit annoyed, I LIKE them on the coast but please at least move to Gold Beach if you're gonna keep the name. Ffs you were founded in ASHLAND, the river doesn't even run there.


It isn't named after the river / valley.
 
Man there's a tiny town northeast of Newport (Rogue Brewery) called Siletz that had a brewery. They made a Spruce Tip Ale. It was interesting.  Sadly iirc they were bought out.
 
TBF I didn't know that.

Just a complete coincidence, rogue, having nothing to do with the name of the entire region in which the brewery originated, founded by three graduate investors who moved to Ashland to make beer.

Total coincidence.
 
Actually the name may have come before the brewery. But... Eeehhhh I'd wager if that's the case the Rogue Valley (or somewhere on the river) is where they were gonna start up.


They're Ducks, but they're not stupid. Except for making Dead Guy more available than Shakespeare Stout locally... bastards.
 
