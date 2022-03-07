 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Calgary church was built by women making perogies, smells better than the cabbage rolls that made Toronto's Cabbagetown   (globalnews.ca) divider line
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the episode of Corner Gas where Brent gives up coffee to his Mom giving up knitting the Mom and her husband Oscar take up Ukraine dancing. At one point Oscar states there are more Ukrainians living outside of their home country that are in Canada than anywhere else.

i know how much TV dialogue means to you so i had to share that.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just made gołąbki a couple days ago and pierogi are in a couple days, once the homemade twaróg gets settled.
Do not stand between me and pierogi in butter and onions.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Ukrainian custom builder in Calgary as a client when I was installing smart home systems back in the day. Cool client, had taste, and he was a close trader but he acted the gentleman.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polish and Ukrainian festivals are wonderful, I've spent extensive time in Rochester and Buffalo
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rochester has a huge Ukrainian community
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok subby:

Pierog is singular
Pierogi is plural
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Ok subby:

Pierog is singular
Pierogi is plural


Damnit, came here to say this
 
Foosball Is Life
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This church is 2 blocks from me, and we walk the dog by it every day.

Their fundraisers are delicious, although the line ups have gone from 10 minutes to 45 minutes as more people discover it.  I expect the next few, the line up will be down the block in front of my house and more than an hour wait.
 
