(Inforum)   Billionaire working with a Minnesota mayor on plans for an underwater hotel is a felon with a history of allegations of soliciting money for far-fetched ideas. Seems legit   (inforum.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you want a hotel to be underwater fast, just put the Trump name on it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, this guy is the next Republican presidential candidate?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the craziest scam.

I once read about foxconn conning a Wisconsin governor into thinking they would build a factory if only he fronted them a few billion
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you think he became a billionaire?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underwater hotel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not the craziest scam.

I once read about foxconn conning a Wisconsin governor into thinking they would build a factory if only he fronted them a few billion


Are you implying he wasn't part of the con?

I guess it is in theory possible he was conned, but it seems like everytime a republican grifter thinks they won't win the next election, they enact the most boat anchor, designed to fail, albotross project or bill for the next guy to deal with.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Not the craziest scam.

I once read about foxconn conning a Wisconsin governor into thinking they would build a factory if only he fronted them a few billion


It was a tax credits for results in job creation. They promised 13,000 jobs for $3B in tax credits, but since they have only made about 1,400 jobs the tax credits have only been $8M so far. As part of things they laid out some utilities and other infrastructure to the area, but that would have gone to anyone.
 
Number 216
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would you need a geologist to retrieve gold bars in a cave?
 
drtgb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The mayor of Two Harbors should know what happens on Lake Superior in the winter... under-ice hotel maybe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We already have one of those in Florida. It not as fancy, but hey fish shaped pillows!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
Of the big grift they called Givit Tumee
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he name it Rapture?
 
lurkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lyle Lanley approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lurkey: Lyle Lanley approves.
[Fark user image 225x225]


What's it called?

/Had to scroll way too far for that.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If you want a hotel to be underwater fast, just put the Trump name on it.


This wins the Internet tonight. Beautiful.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: aleister_greynight: If you want a hotel to be underwater fast, just put the Trump name on it.

This wins the Internet tonight. Beautiful.


So you like hearing the same jokes everyday for 6 years, do ya?  You're easily amused.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He doesn't look like what I expected.

www2.bfi.org.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We've got you in a suite on the bottom floor so you don't have to see too much of Minnesota although the smell is the same.  The view is of some construction debris and cans tossed overboard by crappie fishermen going back to the 1850's.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Did he name it Rapture?


First thing I thought of, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The bottom of that lake will be full of rusting cans and 2-foot visibility.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Underwater hotel?

[Fark user image image 345x146]


That was the strangest episode of The Love Boat...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least they finally got a bigger boat
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Adolf Oliver Nipples: aleister_greynight: If you want a hotel to be underwater fast, just put the Trump name on it.

This wins the Internet tonight. Beautiful.

So you like hearing the same joke everyday for 6 years, do ya?  You're easily amused.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
