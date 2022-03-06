 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Edmonton Journal)   Super pigs, making "pigloos" to survive the winter, will be showing up to your house in Canada soon, despite the "Squeal on Pigs" campaign   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Wild boar, Wild pigs, Domestic pig, Suidae, feral hogs, worst invasive wild mammal, Pork, United States  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2022 at 10:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Legit question for urban Canadians ...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Invasive species.  Hunt them all, and feed them to zoo animals.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Pigloo" shall be added to the lexicon henceforth. Bless you subby,
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a problem with a delicious solution.
Put a bounty in their head and allow hunters an unlimited number and no restrictions as to age, season or sex of animal killed.
If its a wild pig, blast it.
We've made more species go extinct than any other, we should be able to handle living food stuffs.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: "Pigloo" shall be added to the lexicon henceforth. Bless you subby,


Pigloos already existed. They are small plastic houses for guinea pigs.

They've been called that for decades. (Or at least 15 years)
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I live in Edmonton
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah home town makes main page.

Edmonton probably wouldn't notice boars it's already full of pigs of the rig variety.

Great place to be from and rarely return to
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A pigloo or a poogloo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't we defund the pigs a couple of years ago?

How can they afford pigloos?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wild bacon......ummmmmmmmm.....
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not as asqueling as you'd think piggies would be.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: AbuHashish: "Pigloo" shall be added to the lexicon henceforth. Bless you subby,

Pigloos already existed. They are small plastic houses for guinea pigs.

They've been called that for decades. (Or at least 15 years)


I await your newsletter. \m/
 
berylman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has been going on unchecked for way too long
True Facts: Wild Pigs
Youtube eb6ja96y6Ps
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One more reason Alberta is the Texas of Canada
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.