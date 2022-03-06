 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Please leave your keys in the bowl   (zillow.com)
76
•       •       •

76 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


That big-ass sofa, and no TV for the 70's era porn?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I doubt most around here on Fark know what the phrase 'Key Party' means.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I doubt most around here on Fark know what the phrase 'Key Party' means.


It's where you share your public keys so that people can verify you're sending the messages you're sending, as well as send you encrypted messages.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Indoor fire pit? Nice. Hope the carpet isn't flammable.

Lot of chrome and glass...not so nice. (That's just me. I like wood tones and natural looks)

Less said about the basement the better.

Great deck.

I would do something with the lawn too. An acre of closely mown grass isn't for me. Needs gardens.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Cats will see the rock garden and immediately think OMG ENORMOUS LITTER BOX MUST SHIAT NOW!!!

Also I guess if you have a "Farks in front of a funhouse mirror" fetish, they have you covered.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Er, more like "Bring your white, um, linens" party.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC that place is amazing!
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like the inside of Jeannie's bottle.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dibs. That is fantastic.

/Neighbors are too close for key parties.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

Cats will see the rock garden and immediately think OMG ENORMOUS LITTER BOX MUST SHIAT NOW!!!

Also I guess if you have a "Farks in front of a funhouse mirror" fetish, they have you covered.


The mosaic mural frieze arcing over the bed is extraordinary.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

theteacher: Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Er, more like "Bring your white, um, linens" party.



Demographics of Zip Code 30087:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epic house, want.  Its got just enough dated stuff for some light renovations to keep me busy too.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we've met the former luvvahs owners -

ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

That big-ass sofa, and no TV for the 70's era porn?


Ahem, that's a big ass-sofa.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those slate rocks next to the front door are a potential life-ender if you stumble off the porch.

/ stay hydrated after the orgy
// not sure about carpeted master bathroom
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

That big-ass sofa, and no TV for the 70's era porn?


That's not where you watch porn, that's where you make porn.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another good reason to nuke Stone Mountain, GA.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is that a Texas flag?

Shiat, that could be Ted Cruz's secret love shack
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture of the T. Rex skeleton really pulls the room together.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: theteacher: Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Er, more like "Bring your white, um, linens" party.


Demographics of Zip Code 30087:
[Fark user image 425x119]


you know very well that it has nothing to do with the demographics
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

That big-ass sofa, and no TV for the 70's era porn?


You set up a projector for the ceiling.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vintage furniture seller that is me already has everything that place needs to make it perfect.

The problem is that it's in Georgia.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh! I know this neighborhood.

All the houses are from the swinging 70s. This one has not been renovated. I'll guess it will need $50K in renovations just to make it livable.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Also I guess if you have a "Farks in front of a funhouse mirror" fetish, they have you covered.


I thought we agreed: no kink shaming.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like an office building from the outside.

Looks like the devil's business on the inside.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever you do, don't turn on a black light.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here's where the bodies are carved up after the quaaludes kick in,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I doubt most around here on Fark know what the phrase 'Key Party' means.


trying to remember the name of the town in a story I read(might have been on fark) bout how the people living in the town where so found of key parties back in the 80/90's that its hard for anyone to date now as its almost impossible to say who related to who.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to invite my friend The Blue Morpho over.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lot is nice. The house itself looks like the world's longest trailer. The stuff inside would cost a shiatload of $ to change unless you really like the idea of living in a set for "Boogie Nights."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God that is trashy!
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $1.5mil in my area. Wish my 95% telecommuting job would let me telecommute from anywhere.

Of course anywhere would probably end up being Portugal but someone already got shiat-canned for trying that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: And here's where the bodies are carved up after the quaaludes kick in,
[Fark user image 600x399]


I bet that's where they manufacture their own artisanal quaaludes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me, would you like to survive the apocalypse? Would you like to survive the apocalypse in a Cracker Barrel restaurant?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the rotunda with the sunken floor and 2/3 circle couch.  It's gorgeous.  I don't care if the home is a 70s swinger's paradise, that room is beautiful.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The previous owner...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Wish my 95% telecommuting job would let me telecommute from anywhere.


Costa Rica has a 'digital nomad' program for foreigners who want to try that out for a year.  If I didn't have kids in school here, I'd be trying it.  I'd much rather be sweeping monkeys off my patio than shoveling snow.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

That big-ass sofa, and no TV for the 70's era porn?

That's not where you watch porn, that's where you make porn.


You could get the whole extended stepfamily stuck in that sofa.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I doubt most around here on Fark know what the phrase 'Key Party' means.


Isn't a key party where people show their love for BWM cars?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: fredbox: Wish my 95% telecommuting job would let me telecommute from anywhere.

Costa Rica has a 'digital nomad' program for foreigners who want to try that out for a year.  If I didn't have kids in school here, I'd be trying it.  I'd much rather be sweeping monkeys off my patio than shoveling snow.


You'd have access to some of the best coffee in the world, too.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is the Doctor doing in Georgia
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: I love the rotunda with the sunken floor and 2/3 circle couch.  It's gorgeous.  I don't care if the home is a 70s swinger's paradise, that room is beautiful.


The fireplaces and that pale blue carpet!

I showed it to my husband, and he commented that he would need the bedroom furniture to be sold along with the house. This is why I married him. He brought an 8' Adrian Pearsall sofa home for me on a Subaru Baja.

The tragedy would be for this house to be sold to someone who thinks it's dated rather than fabulous.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. That place would be $4 Million in Seattle.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like the roller seat thingies in the back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with swingers and key parties?    Farkers need to live a little.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kitchen is disappointing
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bow chicka wow wow indeed.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: I kinda like the roller seat thingies in the back.
[Fark user image 425x318]


I love everything about that room. That is literally the color of carpet I want.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kitchen is making me twitch. Not in an orgasmic fashion. The swank of the rest of the place, however.....mmmmm
 
